Indian Stock Market: 8 Key Things That Changed for the Market Overnight – Gift Nifty, Asian Markets Face Oil Prices

Indian Stock Market: Domestic stock indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a moderate note on Tuesday following mixed signals from the global market.

Asian stocks traded flat, while the U.S. stock market was closed Monday for a public holiday. Investors weighed comments from European Central Bank officials and other key economic data.

Indian stock market benchmarks on Monday ended flat after hitting fresh record highs in intraday trading amid earnings recorded at higher levels.

The Sensex shed 19.89 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 75,390.50, while the Nifty 50 settled 24.65 points, or 0.11 per cent, down at 22,932, 45.

Amid the celebration, the question of the sustainability of this upward trend arises. The previous day saw cautious trading, anticipating increased volatility in the near term. With Nifty closing marginally lower, market sentiment underlines a prevailing sense of caution,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are the major global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets traded range-bound on Tuesday after comments from European Central Bank officials signaled rate cuts could be on the horizon.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix indices were stable. South Korea's Kospi traded slightly higher, while the Kosdaq gained 0.42%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures pointed to a slightly weaker open.

Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,020 level, a premium of almost 20 points to the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a stable to positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

American markets were closed Monday for the holiday. However, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% to a record high, while European markets edged higher.

Trading cycle T+1

The U.S. stock market will move to the T+1 (Trade + 1) trading cycle starting Tuesday, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission's rule, to shorten the settlement cycle of securities transactions by two business days after the one-to-one transaction.

ECB

European Central Bank officials fought for an interest rate cut next week as Olli Rehn, a member of the ECB's governing council, stressed that inflation in the eurozone was falling by sustained manner.”

Thanks to this disinflationary process, inflation is sustainably converging towards our 2% target, and the time has therefore come in June to ease monetary policy and start cutting rates,” Rehn said in a speech.

Central Bank of China

The People's Bank of China announced that it would exchange 5 billion yuan of 3-month central bank notes on May 28.

Oil price

Crude oil prices rose as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified. West Texas Intermediate gained 1.22% on Friday to nearly $78.67 a barrel, with no settlement Monday due to a U.S. holiday, while Brent crude traded at $83.06.

Dollar

The US dollar eased following a slight increase in risk appetite, but remained in tight ranges ahead of key inflation data from major economies this week. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.01% to 104.55 against a basket of currencies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: May 28, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

