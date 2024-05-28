Lawyer or linguistic model? Testing the competence of AIs to answer Australian legal questions





Allens Australian Legal Reference for Generative AI



7 minutes of reading



The last 24 months have been marked by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are advancing by leaps and bounds, fueled by remarkable developments in major language models (LLM). Their new capabilities are already having a significant impact on the way businesses operate, including the legal function. However, the exact effectiveness of generative AI in law remains largely in the realm of speculation and anecdote. Sure, those of us who have tried each new model have noticed improvements (and sometimes setbacks), but how good of a lawyer are they really? Conceptually, the ability of AI tools to quickly identify patterns in large volumes of data and generate the optimal sentences or expressions appears to be highly desirable skills among lawyers. However, the limits of generative AI in the face of a prompt asking for legal permissions advice are also well publicized: AI faces many challenges when it comes to replicating the judgment of a human lawyer, who plays a crucial role in the practice of law. Language also functions differently in a legal context compared to many other linguistic contexts. A repeatable benchmark is needed to systematically test, compare, and track developments in generative AI's ability to answer legal questions over time. In consultation with Linklaters LLP, Allens developed the Allens AI Australian Law Benchmark (Allen AI Benchmark) to test the ability of LLMs to answer legal questions under Australian law. We tested general-purpose implementations of market-leading LLMs (at time of testing: February 2024), approximating how a lay user might try to answer legal questions using AI, instead of a lawyer human. Main findings The models we have tested should not be used for legal advice in Australian law without expert human supervision. There are real risks in using them if you don't already know the answer.

The best performer overall was GPT-4, followed by Perplexity. LLaMa 2, Claude 2 and Gemini-1 were tested in a relatively similar manner.

In 2024, even the highest-performing LLMs we tested weren't always reliable when asked to answer legal questions. Although these LLMs can play a practical role in helping legal practitioners summarize relatively well-understood areas of law, inconsistencies in performance mean that these results still require careful review by someone capable of verifying that they are accurate and correct.

For tasks that involve critical reasoning, none of the tools we tested (these are publicly available chatbots implementing GPT-4, Gemini 1, Claude 2, Perplexity and LLaMa 2) can be trusted to produce advice correct legal documents without the human supervision of an expert. The LLMs we tested frequently produced answers that did not follow the law and/or missed the point of the question, while expressing their answers with falsely exaggerated confidence. So there are real risks in using these tools to generate legal advice if you don't already know the answer.

Poor quoting remains a major problem for many models. For example, some tools have demonstrated: an inability to choose authoritative legal sources (authoritative cases, legislation, or texts) over non-authoritative sources (such as a law firm publication); a tendency to fabricate (hallucinate) case names; a tendency to name a correct source but attribute a fictional excerpt or choose an incorrect specific quote; Or a tendency to cite only an entire legislative text without specifying a reference to an article.

“Infection” by legal analysis from larger jurisdictions with different laws is a significant problem for smaller jurisdictions like Australia. In particular, although they were asked to respond from the perspective of Australian law, many responses cite authorities in UK and EU law, or incorporate analysis of UK and EU law which is not correct for the Australian law.

Legal teams at any company considering using generative AI technologies should ensure they have safeguards in place that govern how the results can be used. In the legal context, AI results must be carefully reviewed by someone who can verify that they are accurate and correct, and do not contain irrelevant or fictitious quotes.

Even if (and when) LLMs reach or exceed parity with the gold standard, the role and importance of the human lawyer will comfortably endure. The ability to answer legal questions succinctly and correctly is only a fraction of what is required in the day-to-day work of an Australian lawyer, whose role today is more akin to that of a strategic advisor. Who in your organization should know about this? Legal leaders and teams, IT staff, innovation and procurement teams. Tests: methodology and assessment The Allens benchmark is an extension of the LinksAI English Law Benchmark. The Allens benchmark includes 30 questions relevant to 10 different practice areas. The questions would normally require the advice of a competent mid-level attorney specializing in that area of ​​practice. The intention was to test whether AI models can reasonably replicate certain tasks performed by a human lawyer. Although our question set has some questions in common with the LinksAI English Law Benchmark, others are designed to test issues unique to the Australian legal context. We tested the question set on five different models, namely GPT-4, Gemini 1, Claude 2, Perplexity and LLaMa 2. We used general-purpose implementations of these LLMs, which are not specially trained or fine-tuned to provide legal advice. Our methodology therefore approximates how a lay user might attempt to perform tasks using AI instead of a human lawyer. We ask each of the 30 questions to each AI three times, starting the session over each time. LLMs use probabilistic algorithms to assemble their written results. Repeating each question controls the boundary conditions (as shown in cases where responses from the same model differed significantly each time a question was asked). Responses were scored by senior attorneys in each practice area. Each response received a score out of 10 including: 5 points for substance (is the answer correct?)

3 for citations (is the answer supported by the law, case law, relevant regulations?)

2 for clarity. The best performer overall was GPT-4, followed by Perplexity. LLaMa 2, Claude 2 and Gemini-1 were tested in a relatively similar manner. LLMs performing at the GPT-4 level could play a practical role in helping legal practitioners summarize relatively well-understood areas of law. GPT-4 seems capable, for example, of preparing a judicious first bill in certain cases. However, inconsistencies in the performance of even the best performing model mean that the draft still needs to be carefully reviewed by someone who can verify that it is accurate and correct, and does not contain irrelevant citations or fictitious. Many models frequently cite non-authoritative sources, wild case names, and wild quotes from real sources. For tasks that involve critical reasoning, even the highest-performing LLMs performed poorly. This finding is consistent with the October 2023 LinksAI report. Additionally, we found that (as predicted in the October 2023 LinksAI report) LLMs suffered a greater disadvantage in the context of a more jurisdictional small like that of Australia. Responses have often adopted analysis from larger jurisdictions (particularly the EU and UK) without recognizing the difference in the law. And after? In the short time that has passed since we conducted our testing, we have already seen major new versions of several of these LLMs released (including LLaMa 3, released March 4, 2024, Gemini 1.5, released ahead of schedule). public premiere on April 9, 2024, Claude 3, released on April 18, 2024 and GPT-4o released on May 13, 2024). We intend to rerun this benchmarking exercise in the future on new tools and as new LLMs and other AI tools are released to the market. We anticipate that future editions of this report will make for interesting reading if improvement in LLMs continues at the current pace.

Lawyers may be more likely to use one of the tools currently emerging on the market that are specifically developed to provide legal advice. Recent months have also seen more AI-assisted legal tools appear on the market, designed to perform tasks beyond providing answers to legal questions, expanding the range of possibilities in which AI can help legal functions in their work.

Working with the help Abandonment of these tools, rather than being replaced by them, is the likely outcome for lawyers in this rapidly evolving dynamic, where the promise of AI-backed efficiency should allow lawyers to focus on more strategic questions rather than simple questions of fact.

For a detailed analysis, read our full report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allens.com.au/insights-news/insights/2024/05/testing-ai-competence-in-answering-australian-legal-questions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos