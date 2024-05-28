Stock Market Today: US Markets Mixed in Quiet Post-Holiday Trading

Wall Street saw quiet trading early Tuesday following the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.1%.

US Cellular jumped 5.6% after announcing that T-Mobile is buying the company's wireless business and certain assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. As part of the deal, T-Mobile will obtain US Cellulars' wireless operations and approximately 30% of spectrum assets across multiple spectrum bands.

GameStop, one of the original meme stocks, is up and running again, jumping more than 25% in premarket trading. After the bell on Friday, the video game retailer announced that it had sold the maximum number of shares in its most recent offering, 45 million, netting more than $933 million for the company.

Now that earnings season is largely over, investors will focus on the economy, inflation and interest rates. Later Tuesday, the Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for May. Although they continue to spend at a decent enough pace to help support the U.S. economy, consumers have become less confident in recent months as inflation and interest rates remain high.

The government's consumer spending report will be released later this week, and it will also shed light on Americans' spending habits last month. The report contains an inflation calculation that is of particular interest to the Federal Reserve, which has raised its benchmark rate to its highest level in more than two decades to try to contain inflation. Although it has managed to bring inflation down from highs above 9%, year-over-year price increases remain above the Fed's 2% target.

This stubborn inflation has made it difficult for the Fed to cut interest rates, which typically boosts the stock market.

Like the economy as a whole, markets have recently reached record highs, despite rising interest rates intended to calm the situation.

In Europe at midday, the German DAX's gain was flat, while the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.6%. In Great Britain, the FTSE 100 index lost 0.3%, reopening on Monday after a public holiday.

In Asian trading, Chinese markets rose then fell after top leaders of the ruling Communist Party met and affirmed Beijing's determination to contain financial risks.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.5% to 3,109.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost less than a point to 18,821.16.

The Chinese government recently eased interest rates and down payment requirements for housing loans as part of its efforts to revive the property sector after a crackdown on excessive borrowing caused defaults by many. many promoters.

The housing sector plays a major role in driving the economy and its difficulties have weighed on growth.

Monday's meetings led by Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted that preventing and defusing financial risks is a major challenge,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Efforts to strengthen supervision should be implemented strictly to send a strong signal that any violator will be held accountable, so that financial supervision truly has teeth and thorns and is sharp, Xinhua said.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 38,855.37 and Seoul's Kospi was virtually unchanged at 2,722.85. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,766.70.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.05 to $78.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The tense geopolitical situation is favorable for further gains, as well as rising U.S. demand heading into summer and OPEC's restrictive tone regarding its outlook, Swissquote's Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a commentary.

Brent crude, the international standard, was almost unchanged at $82.92 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 156.78 Japanese yen from 156.89 yen.

The euro rose from $1.0860 to $1.0885.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Dow Industrials rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.1% to surpass its all-time high set earlier last week.