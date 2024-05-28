Business
Bitcoin ETNs debut on the London Stock Exchange
Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes (ETNs) have started trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), opening the door to potentially making the UK the crypto hub of Europe, according to a 21Shares executive.
ETNs are traded and settled like common stocks and track the performance of underlying assets such as bitcoin or ether, similar to bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January.
Yahoo Finance Future Focus spoke to Alex Pollak, Head of UK at 21Shares, about the launch of Bitcoin and Ether ETN trading on the LSE, and what it could mean for the UK's development as a global crypto hub.
Learn more: What are Bitcoin ETNs?
Pollak said that by approving the listing of Bitcoin and Ether ETNs on the LSE, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is attempting to gradually open up the UK crypto market.
“I think the fact that these products will now be available on the London Stock Exchange shows progress and I think that within three years the UK will be home to the largest crypto exchange traded fund market in Europe,” he said. added Pollak.
He said that in terms of significance, the listing of Bitcoin and Ether ETNs on the LSE represents a significant step in how UK investors can access crypto.
“From a 21Shares perspective, I would add that as the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency-backed ETPs with over 40 products listed on 11 exchanges, we are proud to be part of this historic moment so that we are making our Bitcoin and Ether products available to the UK. investors in GBP and USD,” Pollak added.
However, the 21Shares executive stressed that the listing of Bitcoin and Ether ETNs on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday would be restricted to professional investors. “But the game changer in the UK will be when the retail ban is lifted, there is currently a retail ban on trading in Bitcoin and Ether ETNs,” he added .
FCA approval 'a step in the right direction for the UK'
Last week, a CryptoUK spokesperson said it was pleased to see that the FCA had approved applications from some providers to list physically backed bitcoin and ether (ETH-USD) products traded on the LSE.
Learn more: Live cryptocurrency prices
“This decision is a step in the right direction for the UK, its stock markets and the Government's aspiration to make Britain a global hub for cryptoassets. We would, however, like to reiterate that we would like to see more crypto-related instruments available to institutional and retail investors in the UK. The country risks falling behind US stock markets, which have seen a surge in interest in Bitcoin ETFs. .
The UK as a global crypto hub
In April 2022, then-Chancellor and current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a plan to make the country a “global crypto hub.” However, since then, the UK has lagged behind other jurisdictions, becoming one of the last major markets to resist trading in crypto-related securities, despite government efforts to position the country as a potential center for digital asset markets.
Learn more: Bitcoin ETFs Ready to Welcome US Pension Fund Inflows, Says Standard Chartered Analyst
The second approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin (BTC-USD) in January. A spot Bitcoin ETF is similar to London ETN products, and investors anticipate that both types of financial products could open the door for traditional capital to flood the crypto market.
Currently, indications of mainstream financial interest in digital assets in the United States appear favorable, with fund managers such as BlackRock (BLACK) and Franklin Templeton (BEN) increasing their allocations to bitcoin via ETFs.
Watch: What is a spot bitcoin ETF and why did it spark a crypto rally? | Future goal
Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple And Android.
