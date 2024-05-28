Stock market today: Wall Street drifts into calm trading after returning from a 3-day weekend





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is listless Tuesday, returning from a three-day weekend, and drifting near record highs. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading, sitting just below its record high set a week ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 142 points, or 0.4%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% after setting its last absolute record. US Cellular climbed 3.6% after T-Mobile announced plans buy almost the entire company. The deal is valued at $4.4 billion and includes up to $2 billion in assumed debt. Shares of T-Mobile US added 1.4%. GameStop jumped 13.5% after announcing it raised $933.4 million in cash through a previously announced stock sale. The company, whose stock price has often more influenced by investor enthusiasm that any change in its earnings outlook, said it could use the cash for acquisitions, investments or other general corporate purposes. Nvidia added another 4.6% to bring back its gain for the year so far at a huge 125%. He's still riding the wave created by his last explosion profit report of last week, which assuaged some of the concerns that Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology had inflated prices beyond reasonable levels. They were offsetting declines in health care stocks, which posted some of the steepest losses on Wall Street. Moderna fell 7.5%, Merck fell 2.4% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell 2.2%. Much of the rest of Wall Street was calm, including the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly to 4.48% from 4.47% late Friday. It reversed an earlier modest loss after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthening, while economists had expected a decline. Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been a key reason the economy has managed to defy predictions of a recession, at least so far, but some cracks started to appear. Low-income households in particular, have started to weaken under the pressure of still high inflation. Treasury yields have eased for most of this month on hopes of a recovery in interest rates. cooldown for inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to cut its major interest rates at least once later this year. The Fed is keeping the federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of curbing the economy and investment prices enough to fully control high inflation. The danger is that if interest rates stay too high for too long, it could hurt the job market and the economy as a whole. Making things more difficult for the Fed, if it cuts rates too soon, could allow inflation to get even worse. Next week, several reports could influence the Fed's thinking, beyond that of Tuesday, on consumer confidence. The highlight of the week will likely come on Friday when the government releases its latest monthly report on household spending and income earned. It will also include the April inflation measure that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. In foreign stock markets, indices fell slightly across much of Europe and Asia. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5% and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-rates-inflation-797fd23b82a7afc99dfc3a39d49ed617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos