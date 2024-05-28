Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2024.

THE Nasdaq Composite reached a new high on Tuesday as Nvidia The rise of gave upward momentum to the tech-heavy index during an otherwise lackluster trading day.

The Nasdaq gained 0.4% and at one point surpassed the 17,000 mark for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the S&P500 was almost flat, while the Dow lost 149 points, or 0.4%.

Nvidia shares jumped more than 4%, extending last week's rally. In contrast, the blue-chip Dow Jones was weighed down by a decline of more than 2% in Merck .

The moves come at the end of a strong month, with all three major indexes posting new record highs in May. Weaker inflation data earlier this month and better-than-expected quarterly results lifted sentiment, with the former suggesting that Federal Reserve rate cuts could come sooner than investors expected. The Dow gained about 3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed more than 5% and 8%, respectively.

“We might see a little bit of turmoil this week” after the long weekend, said Larry Tentarelli, founder of the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report. “But overall, I think the market is bullish.”

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday he wants to see “several months” of data indicating slowing inflation before cutting rates. He also said he would not rule out further rate hikes if price pressures mount again.

Looking ahead, investors are gearing up for April's personal income and spending report, which includes the PCE inflation figure, to be released on Friday.