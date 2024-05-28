Asian stocks mixed after US holiday calm

TOKYO (AP) Stocks were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday after U.S. markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 18,828.68 while the CAC 40 in Paris edged down 0.1% to 8,121.17. In Britain, the FTSE 100 index lost 0.2% to 8,303.25, after a public holiday on Monday.

The S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Chinese markets rose then fell after top leaders of the ruling Communist Party met and affirmed Beijing's determination to contain financial risks.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.5% to 3,109.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost less than a point to 18,821.16.

The Chinese government recently eased interest rates and down payment requirements for housing loans as part of its efforts to revive the property sector after a crackdown on excessive borrowing caused defaults by many. many promoters.

The housing sector plays a major role in driving the economy and its difficulties have weighed on growth.

Monday's meetings led by Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted that preventing and defusing financial risks is a major challenge,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Efforts to strengthen supervision should be implemented strictly to send a strong signal that any violator will be held accountable, so that financial supervision truly has teeth and thorns and is sharp, Xinhua said.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 38,855.37 and Seoul's Kospi was virtually unchanged at 2,722.85. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,766.70.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Dow Industrials rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.1% to surpass its all-time high set earlier last week.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.16 to $78.88 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The tense geopolitical situation is favorable for further gains, as well as rising U.S. demand heading into summer and OPEC's restrictive tone regarding its outlook, Swissquote's Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a commentary.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 12 cents to $83.00 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 156.91 Japanese yen from 156.89 yen.

The euro rose from $1.0860 to $1.0877.