Exchange-Backed Startup Develops Quantum-Resilient Digital Securities Infrastructure – Ledger Insights





Earlier this month, Japanese startup Digital Asset Markets (DAMS) announced that it has completed basic development of a quantum-resistant digital securities platform. The company is backed by big names such as Japan Exchange Group (JPX), owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as well as Mitsui & Co, Monex Group and Nissan Securities. Intertrade, the trading software developer, founded it. To date, DAMS is primarily known for its partnership with Mitsui to launch blockchain-based commodity tokens, such as the gold-backed ZipangCoin, as well as silver and platinum coins. When quantum computers come into existence, they will break most conventional cryptography. This means that a hacker will be able to decrypt stock records, banking data and public blockchains. One of the biggest risks is that a hacker steals data today, stores it, and decrypts it when quantum computers become available (Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks). Personal information and financial data are the most vulnerable. It is widely believed that quantum computers are unlikely to be operational before 2030, and many predict a much longer time frame. However, most of these predictions predated the AI ​​breakthroughs made over the past 18 months. Not only could AI potentially accelerate their development by accelerating certain research tasks, but it will almost certainly accelerate the demand for quantum computing. Additionally, it will take years, if not decades, for organizations to transition to post-quantum cryptography. So it is necessary to start solving this problem now. Combined quantum and digital securities DAMS suggests that securities firms could simultaneously address quantum risk and move away from the current relatively inefficient securities infrastructure. He proposes that the industry adopts a quantum-resistant digital securities infrastructure. Of course, she developed the solution. Its Digital Shelter provides post-quantum cryptography (PQC) for vulnerable data and has filed a patent application with Intertrade. Decentralized digital securities infrastructures typically involve a shared ledger that records ownership of securities. This contrasts with the current infrastructure where counterparties maintain their own records and use messages to try to ensure their data is in sync, but this is often not the case. It also wants to develop a quantum-resistant real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system. On the one hand, his suggestion of killing two birds with one stone makes sense. However, there are other approaches. As part of Project bond, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is exploring a transition to a quantum computing future. He suggests that central banks (and organizations) identify which security elements are “crypto-agile.” In other words, in some cases one could simply replace current cryptography with post-quantum cryptography. In other cases this will not be viable, but this is often because the cryptography is embedded in hardware such as hardware security modules (HSM). He also suggests focusing on the perimeter first, which makes sense but still carries risks. The quantum transition is taking time to accelerate for several reasons. There is a need for standards (to come). Businesses must use compatible cryptography for secure interoperable communications. Additionally, post-quantum cryptography generally requires more (more expensive) processing and is slower. Blockchains like Ethereum don't just hope for the best. They actively research the topic. Quantum demands action Coming back to DAMS' suggestion, quantum is a good reason to migrate to digital securities. Maybe, but there are other options. Certainly the quantum debate needs to be intensified before it becomes an emergency. Like a pandemic, the launch of a quantum computer would not be a Black Swan event because we know it is coming. We just don't know when exactly. DAMS’ work reminds us that we need to start preparing.

