Sound Transit to launch platform fare inspection in early June





Sound Transit is rolling out another iteration of its fare compliance protocols. Fare Ambassadors will implement a new fare inspection system on and around platforms at selected Link light rail stations from Monday 3 June. This follows the reintroduction of stricter rate compliance protocols launched last fall, as the agency did. I formed the team of price ambassadors. The new system will be gradually introduced across the entire Link system, but initially only Line 1 stations with a marked paying zone will be affected by the changes. Paid zones are clearly demarcated by yellow floor markings and signage, and are lined with ORCA readers at zone entrances. The Link system's newer stations already contain paid areas, but Sound Transit launched a plan in 2022 to expand them to more stations, initially focusing on downtown Seattle. The creation of paid zones involves the installation of new markings and signage at mezzanine entrances and at street level, the relocation of ORCA readers and the installation of ATMs near zone entrances. At District U station, ORCA card readers are located at station entrances outside of paid areas. Signage and ground markings identify the start of the zones. (Stephen Fesler) In the first phase, Fare Ambassadors will implement the new inspection protocol at downtown Seattle stations and gradually expand it to additional stations after the Lynnwood Link extension opens later this summer. Alongside the new inspection protocol, fare ambassadors will continue to carry out fare inspections on board trains. Starting June 3, passengers can expect inspections to take place in paid areas. When fare ambassadors conduct platform inspections, they methodically inspect all passengers on the platform, only temporarily stopping inspections when announcements of a train's arrival are made. The fare ambassadors split into two teams, starting inspections from the end of the platforms and working their way to the middle. Sound Transit believes this strategy will allow for more efficient fare inspection, especially during peak hours, which are expected to see heavier traffic once the Lynnwood Link extension opens. Fare Ambassadors will also help riders navigate stations and direct them to payment kiosks. Passengers who do not comply with fare policies will be recorded in the agency's database and sanctioned by fare ambassadors. Consistent with agency policies, Rate Ambassadors use a rolling 12-month look-back period to determine the consequences of a rate violation. During the lookback period, the first two interactions will result in warnings, while the third and fourth interactions will result in violations that must be addressed. resolved by non-monetary choice (such as charging the fine amount to an ORCA card or participating in a fare violation resolution course) or paying a fine ($50 fine for the third interaction and $75 fine for the fourth interaction). A fifth or more interaction will result in a $124 civil infraction and could be referred to the court system. Young people aged 18 and under can participate in the Free Youth Fare program. Young people are encouraged to register, get and use a free youth passbut fare ambassadors will accept verbal confirmation of age to determine if a fare-free ride is acceptable. The new tariff application protocol has been in preparation for a long time. When the Sound Transit board authorized changes to the fare compliance program in 2022, the scope of policy called for the application of tariffs not only on vehicles but also in charging zones. Some board members also pushed for the installation of fare gates at train stations, although this proposal appears to have been abandoned and only came to light through a public records request from The town planner. As part of the new inspection protocol, Sound Transit will evaluate and refine its operation. This will include engaging riders via an online survey to gather feedback.







Stephen is a professional urban planner in Puget Sound, passionate about sustainable, livable, and diverse cities. He is particularly interested in how policies, regulations and programs can promote positive outcomes for communities. Having worked in major cities like Bellingham and Cork, Stephen currently lives in Seattle. He mainly covers land use planning and transportation issues and has worked at The Urbanist since 2014.



