Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs listed on the London Stock Exchange





The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has started trading Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded notes (ETNs), potentially paving the way for the UK to become Europe's crypto hub, according to Alex Pollak, head of UK for 21Shares. . According to today's Yahoo Finance Report, ETNs are traded and settled like common stocks and track the performance of underlying assets such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, similar to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) from the United States in January. Pollak said: I think the fact that these products are now available on the London Stock Exchange shows progress and I believe that within three years the UK will be home to the largest crypto exchange traded fund market in Europe. According to Pollak, the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs on the LSE represents a significant milestone in how UK investors can access crypto. He explained: From a 21Shares perspective, I would add that as the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency-backed ETPs with over 40 products listed on 11 exchanges, we are proud to be part of this historic moment as we make our Bitcoin and Ethereum products available to UK investors. in GBP and USD. FTEs listed, but not for everyone However, Pollak stressed that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs on the LSE on Tuesday would be restricted to professional investors, as there is currently a retail ban on trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs in the UK. He believes that lifting this retail ban will be a game-changer for the UK crypto market. CryptoUK, a trade body representing the digital assets sector, is pleased to see that the FCA has approved applications from certain providers to list physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on the LSE. A spokesperson said: The move is a step in the right direction for the UK, its stock markets and the government's aspiration to make Britain a global crypto-asset hub. We would, however, like to reiterate that we would like to see more crypto-related instruments available to institutional and retail investors in the UK. The country risks falling behind US equity markets, which have seen renewed interest in Bitcoin ETFs. In April 2022, then-Chancellor and current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a plan to make the country a “global crypto hub.” However, since then, the UK has lagged behind other jurisdictions, becoming one of the last major markets to resist trading in crypto-related securities, despite government efforts to position the country as a potential center for digital asset markets. The SEC approved the first U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, and investors anticipate that ETNs and ETFs could open the door for traditional capital to flood the crypto market. Earlier this month, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were also launched on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

