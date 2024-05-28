Stock Market Today: Most of Wall Street Slumps in Quiet Trading After Returning from 3-Day Weekend

NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stocks fell during a quiet trading day Tuesday after a rise in bond yields tightened the screws slightly on Wall Street.

Nearly three out of four stocks were in the S&P 500. But the strength of a handful of highly influential tech stocks nonetheless helped the index hold up as a whole. It edged up 1.32, or less than 0.1 percent, to 5,306.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216.73 points, or 0.6%, to 38,852.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index benefited from strength in technology stocks to rise 99.09 points, or 0.6%, to 17,019.88 and added to its last all-time high set Friday.

Nvidia led the way and jumped 7% to bring its gain for the year so far to 130%. It's still riding the wave created by its latest earnings report last week, which assuaged some of the concerns that Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology had inflated expectations and prices at – beyond reasonable levels.

US Cellular rose 12.2% after T-Mobile announced it would buy almost the entire company. The deal is valued at $4.4 billion and includes up to $2 billion in assumed debt. Shares of T-Mobile US added 0.8%.

GameStop jumped 25.2% after announcing it raised $933.4 million in cash through a previously announced stock sale. The company, whose stock price has often moved more because of investor enthusiasm than a change in its earnings outlook, said it could use the cash for acquisitions, investments or d other general objectives of the company.

They helped offset declines in health care stocks, which posted some of the steepest losses on Wall Street. Moderna fell 8%, Merck 2.6% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals 2.2%.

The majority of other stocks on Wall Street also fell, feeling the effects of an uptick in Treasury yields. Higher yields can help make payments on everything from mortgages to credit cards more expensive, and they tend to put downward pressure on the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.54% from 4.47% Friday evening. It was down in the morning, but began to pare its losses after a surprising report showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthening. Economists expected a decline in confidence.

Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been a key reason the economy has managed to defy recession predictions, at least so far, but some cracks have started to appear. Low-income households, in particular, have begun to buckle under the pressure of continued high inflation.

Bank of America analysts lowered their price target for McDonald's on Tuesday, citing in part its struggles after raising prices more than Wendy's and other rivals. McDonald's fell 1.8%.

Yields climbed further Tuesday afternoon following the US government's Treasury bond auction. The day's gains pared a recent easing in Treasury yields, which have fallen for most of this month on hopes that a resumption of slowing inflation would allow the Federal Reserve to cut its key interest rates. interest at least once later this year.

The Fed is keeping the federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of lowering the economy and investment prices enough to fully bring high inflation under control. The danger is that if rates are too high for too long, it could hurt the job market and the economy as a whole. Making the task more difficult for the Fed, a premature cut in interest rates could allow inflation to reaccelerate and inflict even more pain on American households.

Next week, several reports could influence the Fed's thinking, beyond Tuesday's report on consumer confidence.

The highlight of the week will likely come on Friday when the government releases its latest monthly report on household spending and income earned. It will also include the April inflation measure that the Federal Reserve prefers to use.

In foreign stock markets, indices fell slightly across much of Europe and Asia. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.8% and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.