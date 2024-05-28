BeFra announces the transfer of the listing of ordinary shares to the New York Stock Exchange





GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Betterware of Mexico, SAPI of CV (Nasdaq: BWMX) (“BeFra” or the “Company”), the leading direct-to-consumer sales company in Mexico through Betterware and Jafra, announced today that the Company will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company plans to commence operations as a listed company on the NYSE on June 7, 2024 as soon as the market opens. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol “BWMX” following the transfer. Luis CamposChairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “We are pleased to announce the transfer of the listing of our company's shares to the NYSE, one of the most prestigious trading platforms in the world, and we look forward to benefiting from stability embodied in good- established the success of the hybrid trading model in mitigating trading volatility. Andres CamposCEO of BeFra, commented: “This strategic decision reflects our confidence in the market infrastructure and global visibility of the NYSE. We look forward to leveraging the full benefits of the NYSE platform, which combines world-class technology with human oversight and accountability, to expand our reach and create long-term value for all of our shareholders. “We are delighted to welcome Betterware from Mexico on the New York Stock Exchange,” said John Tuttle, vice president of the NYSE group. “As an NYSE-listed company, the Company joins a global community of 2,400 icons and disruptors who leverage the industry-leading visibility and market quality that our exchange uniquely offers. » About Betterware Founded in 1995, Betterware Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that meet specific needs related to home organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene. Thanks to the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022the Company now offers a leading direct-to-consumer brand in the beauty market in Mexico And United States where it offers perfumes, colors and cosmetics, skin care and toiletries. The combined company has an asset-light business model, with low capital expenditure requirements and a history of strong profitability, double-digit revenue growth rates and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and in The United States of America. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, as well as underlying assumptions and other statements, that are other than statements of historical fact. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable at the time they were made, because they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or fulfill these expectations. SOURCE Betterware from Mexico, SAPI from CV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/befra-announces-transfer-of-listing-of-common-stock-to-the-new-york-stock-exchange-302157139.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos