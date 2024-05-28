Stock Market Today: Most of Wall Street Slumps in Quiet Trading After Returning from 3-Day Weekend

NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stocks fell as a rise in bond yields tightened the screws a bit on Wall Street after a three-day weekend. The S&P 500 closed little changed Tuesday and is just below its record high set a week ago. About two out of three stocks in the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Some technology stocks remained particularly strong, helping the Nasdaq Composite Index climb 0.6% to hit another all-time high. Bond yields rose following a stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report and Treasury auctions.

Nvidia was in the lead and jumped 6.8% to bring back its gain for the year so far at a huge 129.7%. He's still riding the wave created by his last explosion profit report of last week, which assuaged some of the concerns that Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology had inflated prices beyond reasonable levels.

US Cellular climbed 8.6% after T-Mobile announced plans buy almost the entire company. The deal is valued at $4.4 billion and includes up to $2 billion in assumed debt. Shares of T-Mobile US added 0.4%.

GameStop jumped 20.9% after announcing it raised $933.4 million in cash through a previously announced stock sale. The company, whose stock price has often more influenced by investor enthusiasm that any change in its earnings outlook, said it could use the cash for acquisitions, investments or other general corporate purposes.

However, they were not enough to offset declines in healthcare stocks, which posted some of the biggest losses on Wall Street. Moderna fell 9.6%, Merck fell 2.7% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell 2.1%.

The majority of other stocks on Wall Street were also down. They were feeling the effects of an uptick in Treasury yields, which can help make everything from mortgages to credit cards more expensive and put downward pressure on the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.53% from 4.47% Friday evening. It was down in the morning, but began cutting losses after a report showed U.S. confidence. consumers are strengtheningwhile economists expected a decline.

Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been a key reason the economy has managed to defy predictions of a recession, at least so far, but some cracks started to appear. Low-income households in particular, have started to weaken under the pressure of still high inflation.

Analysts at Bank of America, for example, lowered their price target for McDonald's on Tuesday, citing among other things its struggles after raising prices more than Wendy's and other rivals. McDonald's fell 1.9%.

Yields rose further following the US government's auction of Treasury bonds. Tuesday's gains pared a recent easing in Treasury yields, which have fallen for most of this month on hopes of a recovery in interest rates. cooldown for inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to cut its major interest rates at least once later this year.

The Fed is keeping the federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of lowering the economy and investment prices enough to fully bring high inflation under control. The danger is that if rates are too high for too long, it could hurt the job market and the economy as a whole. Making things more difficult for the Fed, if it cuts rates too soon, could allow inflation to get even worse.

Next week, several reports could influence the Fed's thinking, beyond Tuesday's report on consumer confidence.

The highlight of the week will likely come on Friday when the government releases its latest monthly report on household spending and income earned. It will also include the April inflation measure that the Federal Reserve prefers to use.

In foreign stock markets, indices fell slightly across much of Europe and Asia. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.8% and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%.

Stan Choe, Associated Press