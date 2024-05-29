Stock market today: Nifty 50 trading pattern to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday, May 29

Spot market volumes on the NSE, which is the National Stock Exchange of India, fell by almost 16 percent from the previous day. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty, although the advance-decline ratio, which measures the number of advancing stocks relative to the number of falling stocks, fell sharply to 0.4:1, indicating bearish market sentiment.

Trade setup for Wednesday

Providing his expert analysis on the Nifty 50 Index, Osho Krishan, Seasoned Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at Angel One, said, “From a technical perspective, there has been a subtle shift in the picture of Nifty prices, but the recent small candlestick formations have clearly indicated the exhaustion of the bullish force and could trigger a price correction after the rally. In terms of levels, 22,800-22,700 is likely to be considered immediate support. Conversely, 23,000 is a significant barrier. , followed by the lifetime high zone around 23,100.”

On Bank Nifty's outlook today, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “Bank Nifty halted its winning streak, ending the session at 49,142.15, down 0.28 per cent. The appearance of a shooting star on the daily chart during the previous session suggests higher level resistance. A break below the immediate support level of 49,100 could push the index towards 48,800. For the uptrend to resume, Bank Nifty needs to decisively cross the 49,400 mark.

Asked about the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal, said: “We expect Nifty to maintain a sideways to slightly positive trend, supported by reduced selling from FII, the forecasts of an above-normal trend. monsoon and the final leg of fourth quarter results, these factors could potentially open up profitable opportunities for investors.

Expecting volatility to continue further on Dalal Street, Rahul Ghose, CEO, Hedged.in said, “The rise in Indian VIX after touching the day's low at 22.03 has gradually increased to test the day's high at 24.48 and should close around the high. increasing pressure on Nifty upwards, which traded, below the opening range of 22957-22992, for most of the day. The bearish accumulation of OI in 23,000 calls indicates that 23,000 will be a hurdle for Nifty to cross in the final week of expiration. the May series.

Buy or sell stock ideas from experts

For those looking for stock recommendations, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, senior director of technical research at Anand Rathi, have carefully selected five stocks for potential opportunities to buy or sales, ensuring a comprehensive and well-informed approach. .

Sumeet Bagadia Stocks to Buy Today

1]MotoCorp Heroes: Buy from 5185, target 5525, stop loss 5020.

Hero MotoCorp's stock price is currently 5185. It has recently consolidated within 4965 to 5200 and is showing signs of an uptrend, indicating a potential bullish breakout accompanied by robust trading volume. However, it is important to note that there are risks associated with this transaction, such as a potential decline in stock prices if the uptrend reverses. Purchasing on dips is recommended in the range of 5100 levels.”

2] Muthoot Finance: Buy from 1745.40, target 1850, stop-loss 1685.

Muthoot Finance stock is currently trading at 1745.4. After minor falls and sideways consolidation, the stock recently surpassed neckline levels of 1720 and is rapidly increasing upward with substantial volume. A further upward movement is expected, potentially reaching 1850 levels. In contrast, considerable support is evident nearby 1685.

Ganesh Dongre buys or sells stocks

3]HDFC lifespan: Buy from 578, target 600, stop loss 560.

We saw significant support for this title, around 560. Thus, at the current stage, the stock has once again experienced a reverse price action formation at the Price level 578, which could continue its rally to its next resistance level of 600. So, traders can buy and hold this security with a stop loss of 560 for the indicative price of 600 in the short term.

4]HCL Technologies: Buy from 1358, target 1420, stop loss 1320.

In the short term, the stock has seen an upward trend. Technically, a withdrawal could be possible until 1420. This means that the stock price could potentially fall before it starts to rise. Thus, by maintaining the support level of 1320, this title can rebound towards 1420 in the short term. Therefore, the trader can use a stop loss of 1320 for the indicative price of 1420. It is important to note that the stock price could be influenced by current market trends, such as changes in investor sentiment or economic conditions.

5]Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy from 1698, target 1740, stop-loss 1665.

We saw significant support for this title, around 1665. Thus, at the current stage, the stock has once again experienced a reverse price action formation at the Price level of 1698, which could continue its rally to its next resistance level of 1740. This means that the stock price could potentially increase due to positive financial performance. So, traders can buy and hold these stocks with a stop loss of 1665 for the indicative price of 1740 in the short term. It is important to note that the stock price could be influenced by the company's financial performance, such as its quarterly profits or revenue growth. »

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stage alert!

Published: May 29, 2024, 07:39 IST

