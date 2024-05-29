Bitcoin ETPs go live on the London Stock Exchange TradingView News

Bitcoin exchange-traded products offered by 21Shares and WisdomTree have gone live on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the 11th largest exchange in the world by trading volume.

As reported by U.Today, their listing received the green light from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), London's main financial regulator, last week.

However, it is unlikely that they will attract strong demand since retail investors will not be able to purchase these ETPs. The FCA has expressed concerns about the potential harm these products could cause to retail buyers.

European regulations prevent issuers from offering exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a single commodity like Bitcoin due to diversification rules.

Cryptocurrency ETPs, which have been around for years, offer buyers a fairly similar investment experience. These products also claim to offer the same level of transparency and investor protection.

The main difference is that ETPs accept the underlying asset in-kind, meaning that authorized participants or issuers themselves exchange the crypto asset for shares of the corresponding ETP. For comparison, US-based Bitcoin ETFs, such as BlackRock's IBIT, exchange cash for ETP shares.

Bitcoin ETPs from 21Shares and WisdomTree are also available on exchanges in Germany and Switzerland.

21Shares Ophelia Snyder highlighted that the UK has one of the most liquid capital markets in the world.

The UK's main financial regulator, however, remains cautious about this sector. He recently defended his slow pace in approving crypto applications, saying he wanted to prioritize trust.