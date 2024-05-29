Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 8, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stocks fell Wednesday, led by a decline in artificial intelligence, honey Nvidia took away one of the last positives for traders.
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326 points, or 0.8%. THE S&P500 fell by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite also slipped 0.4%.
Nvidia was on track for its first negative session since releasing blockbuster results last week. In the last three full trading days after the report was released, Nvidia jumped about 20%. Other mega-cap techs struggled in Wednesday's session, with You're here, Microsoft And Meta everything is in the red.
Apart from technology, American airlines fell more than 14% after cutting its sales outlook for the second quarter. Southwest Airlines dipped about 5% in sympathy. On the other hand, Dick's Sporting Goods surged more than 15% on strong earnings and upgraded forecasts.
All 11 sectors that make up the entire S&P 500 posted declines, highlighting the extent of the market weakness. About 450 stocks in the index were down that day. More than two-thirds of the 30 blue-chip Dow Jones stocks fell, leading UnitedHealth's slide by more than 5%.
Wednesday's decline comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose for a second day, last trading above 4.59%. On Tuesday, the benchmark yield topped 4.5%, a troublesome level for stock investors following a Treasury Department auction that was met with weak demand.
“Stocks are taking a hit in most major markets as Tuesday's poor U.S. price action extends into Wednesday,” wrote Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli. “The discourse is starting to divide a bit, with macro discussions worrying about a re-acceleration of inflation… while some industries are grappling with the EPS implications of disinflation/deflation.”
This follows a mixed start to the week. The Dow fell more than 200 points on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite was propelled by Nvidia to a record above 17,000.
Despite this, the major averages are on track to close out the month with impressive gains. The S&P 500 is up 4.5% this month, while the Dow is up 1.7%. The Nasdaq rose 7.9% in May.
These advances come even as traders have lowered their expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Indeed, federal funds futures data suggests a nearly 54% chance that rates will hold steady in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Investors are wondering: “What will summer bring us?” And is the macroeconomic environment really changing? said Shelby McFaddin, investment analyst at Motley Fool Asset Management. “The year is moving quickly. And some of the things that were supposed to happen, the likelihood of them happening is diminishing.”
