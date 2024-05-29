Why the Philippine stock market will fall

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market started the year with a burst of optimism, helping the Philippine Stock Market Index (PSEi) gain as much as 9.6 percent in the first three months.

However, just like in previous years, this initial momentum is starting to fade and the market is once again facing downward pressure, which appears to be tilting towards another potential loss this year.

Looking at the performance of the benchmark index over the past four years, the stock market has consistently ended each year on a negative note despite a strong start.

For example, in 2020, the PSEi quickly gained 1 percent in the first week of January, but ended the year with a loss of 8.7 percent, exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. In 2021, it opened strong in January with a 4% gain in the first two weeks, but then declined from there, ending the year with a negative 0.2% return.

In 2022, rising market optimism and the reopening of the economy led the PSEi to close January with a gain of 1.8%. Despite this positive start, it ended the year with a loss of 7.8 percent. Last year, the PSEi started with a solid gain of 7.4 percent, only to end the year with a negative return of 1.8 percent.

Downward cycle risk

If we are to follow this historical trend and also take into account the emerging risk of a down cycle in the market, investors are advised to exercise greater caution with their portfolios.

READ: Investing in the Philippine Stock Exchange

This pattern of initial gains followed by subsequent downturns suggests the need for a more conservative investment approach focused on diversification and risk management.

Several factors could contribute to a market slowdown. One of these factors is the growing risk of geopolitical conflicts, which could intensify and cause broader economic disruptions, such as a slowdown in international trade, rising energy costs and strained global relations.

These disruptions can negatively impact the economic outlook, potentially shifting investor sentiment from riskier assets like stocks to safer havens like bonds.

Currency fluctuations resulting from economic uncertainties can also significantly influence the Philippine stock market. Historically, the long-term negative correlation between the peso and the stock market, based on data since the year 2000, is about 26.5 percent. The strength of this relationship can vary over time, from a few weeks to several months, depending on market conditions.

If the peso follows a strong trend, up or down, the negative correlation with the stock market could reach 82 percent. However, when the peso is stable, the correlation could drop to 6.5 percent.

READ: The peso slides from 58 to 1 dollar

In this period of volatility, where the peso is falling to P58 against the dollar, the stock market can be expected to be very sensitive to fluctuations in the value of the peso.

Forex Volatility Period

The risk of a volatile currency and a weaker peso could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to further raise interest rates to combat speculative currency trading and possible rising inflation. The yield on the 10-year Philippine bond has already risen from 6.33 percent to 7.04 percent in one month, in anticipation of this scenario.

The resulting rise in interest rates could amplify financial risks in the market. The ratio of total debts of publicly traded companies in the PSE to total market capitalization has increased over the years. During the 2007 financial crisis, this ratio was only 12 percent.

Market capitalization of debt relative to total

Over the years, the PSE's total debt to total market capitalization ratio increased to 34.7% in 2017, and just before the pandemic hit in late 2019, it accelerated to 50.2%. Today it is estimated at 63.2 percent.

Even though many stocks, especially blue-chip stocks, have fallen to historic lows, there is no guarantee that the stock market will not fall further. Given the historical performance of the Buffett PSEi Indicator, it is highly likely that the market will remain “undervalued” for an extended period.

According to the Buffett Indicator, the stock market is considered undervalued when its total market capitalization to GDP ratio falls below 75%. Conversely, if the ratio exceeds 90%, it could indicate that the stock market is overvalued.

However, market history has shown that when the Buffett Indicator rises above 90 percent, it does not necessarily mean that the stock market will begin to fall because it is “overvalued.” Instead, a high Buffett Indicator could keep the stock market “overvalued” for some time, as long as its fundamentals can justify and maintain its high stock valuations.

For example, at the start of the 2006 bull market, when the value of the PSEi more than doubled since 2003, the market capitalization/GDP ratio was already at the 90% threshold.

However, instead of correcting, stock prices continued to rise for almost a year until the Buffett Indicator peaked at 106% in 2007.

The same pattern can also be seen when the Buffett indicator falls below 75 percent. A low total market capitalization-to-GDP ratio does not necessarily mean that stock prices will recover soon. A weak Buffett indicator could show that prices could fall further if fundamentals do not improve.

For example, during the 2008 global financial crisis, the PSEi experienced a downward trend for over a year, losing over 30% of its value. This decline caused the Buffett Indicator to fall below the 75% threshold, indicating an undervalued market.

Buffett Indicator

Rather than recovering, the stock market continued to fall, with the Buffett Indicator reaching a low of 43.2 percent in 2009. This prolonged period of undervaluation lasted for the next two years until the market begins to rise, bringing the indicator above 75 percent. threshold.

In 2012, when the value of the PSEi almost tripled from its lowest level in 2009, the Buffett indicator crossed the 90% threshold for the first time. Yet rather than experiencing a significant correction, the PSEi continued to rise, maintaining an “overvalued” stock market for many years, eventually reaching 2019.

Today, the Buffett Indicator has fallen to 71.9 percent. Historically, when the total market capitalization-to-GDP ratio falls below the 75% mark, the stock market can remain “undervalued” for an extended period of time.

Given historical trends and the many factors at play, the stock market will face a complex landscape in the years to come. Geopolitical uncertainties, currency fluctuations, rising interest rates and high corporate debt ratios all contribute to creating a challenging environment for investors.

They must approach this period of volatility with caution, prioritizing diversification, risk management and focusing on financial fundamentals.

Although the Philippine stock market has shown resilience in the past, the road to recovery may be longer and more complex than expected. INQ



Your subscription could not be saved. Try Again.



Your subscription was successful.



Henry Ong is a Registered Financial Planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about investment planning, join the 107th RFP program in May 2024. To register, send an email [email protected] or text 0917-6248110