This signal could be good news for the stock market

new York

CNN

—



Earnings season is drawing to a close, and a strange confluence of events is occurring: the economy is slowing, but corporate profits are accelerating.

Some analysts think this means good news for stocks in the second half.

What is happening: The past week has proven that investors are nervous and looking for clues about what's next, as even relatively insignificant economic indicators attract outsized attention on Wall Street.

The Dow plunged more than 600 points, marking its worst day of the year so far, on Thursday after the May Purchasing Managers' Index, expected to fall slightly, rose 3.5 points percentage from one month to the next. This, in turn, suggested to investors that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates anytime soon, thus triggering the selloff.

PMIs provide early insight into the economic health of the manufacturing and services sectors by asking purchasing managers about the state of their businesses. It's a useful tool, but one that doesn't typically get a lot of attention on Wall Street.

Other data, such as reports from the Institute for Supply Management, are generally considered more comprehensive and influential.

Last week's wild reaction to the PMI highlights the current sensitivity of markets to economic data as investors worry about the Fed's interest rate decisions. Even secondary economic indicators shape market sentiment and influence investment decisions as Wall Street fears that a more robust economic environment will mean higher interest rates for longer.

Yes, but: There's an interesting dynamic at work as investors worry about both corporate profits and a stronger economy, Bank of America analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

Higher interest rates can increase borrowing costs and reduce corporate profits, leading to a sell-off in stocks as investors adjust their expectations for future growth and profitability. This is where the worry comes from. But that didn't really happen. At least not yet.

About 97% of S&P 500 companies have already reported their first quarter results. And so far, they've beaten consensus earnings per share estimates by about 3%, according to Bank of America. Profits are up 7% since the same period last year, and all 11 S&P 500 sectors except healthcare beat estimates.

Some concerns were expressed that companies were lowering their outlooks for the rest of the year, but, overall, estimates for the rest of 2024 rose slightly this quarter.

The stock market cycle today is different from the macroeconomic cycle. While [gross domestic product] and the job market appears to be slowing, profits are accelerating, Bank of America analysts wrote.

Historically, an environment of slowing economy and accelerating profits has been the best possible scenario. environment for actions, they wrote. This could portend a strong second half for the markets.

Yes, but, but: This also means that there could be a lot of sensitivity and extreme market swings when economic data is better than expected, as we saw last week.

Yet the Fed is only part of the equation. Goods and manufacturing account for about half of the S&P 500's profits, BofA analysts wrote. But they represent less than 20% of the American economy.

This means an improvement in the manufacturing cycle, but a slowdown in services can cause a divergence between market performance and economic performance.

To be continued: Meanwhile, all eyes are on Friday's release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index for April, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Notable earnings reports will also be released this week, including Salesforce, Dell and Marvell. In consumer sectors, the list includes Dollar General and Costco.

U.S. home prices hit a record high in March, reflecting the ongoing affordability crisis in the housing market.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, a measure of home prices across the country, jumped 6.5% in March from a year earlier to reach a record level. This is the sixth time the index has reached a new record high in the past year.

The report shows that there is strong demand for housing in urban centers such as San Diego, New York, Cleveland and Los Angeles. The 20-city index rose in March at a slightly faster pace than in February.

This month's report shows another all-time high, said Brian Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. We have witnessed records being broken repeatedly in the stock and housing markets over the past year.

In addition to persistently high real estate prices, the real estate market is also struggling with a chronic lack of housing on the market and high mortgage rates. Together, all of this has resulted in a tough real estate market, especially for first-time buyers.

Imagine asking ApplesSiri to displayYouan old photo taken at a child's second birthday, or a summary of long emails and writing drafts. Then think about Siri learning your schedule, your preferences, and even your personality, so it can better communicate with you throughout the day.

Generative AI, artificial intelligence capable of providing thoughtful, in-depth responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple's iPhone lineup at a time when competitors threaten to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could change the world. technology, reports my colleague Samantha Murphy Kelly.

The company is largelyexpectedto partner with ChatGPT creator OpenAI ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, where it will likely showcase its first batch of AI tools coming to the iOS software.

Although artificial intelligence has been powering some iPhone experiences for years, likeLive Textand improved generative and self-correcting AI could unlock new levels of interaction and personalization. All this at a time when the company is under pressure to catch up with competitors such as Google and Samsung,which already uses the technology in its smartphones.

“We view generative AI as a key opportunity for our products and believe we have advantages that set us apart in this area,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the latest earnings conference call from the company in early May, noting that news would be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more here.