Business
Stock market today: Wall Street strives to reduce its big gain from May
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell Wednesday and pared gains from May, which was on track to be Wall Street's best month in six years.
The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading and further away from its record high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 343 points, or 0.9%, as of 12:41 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3% a day after setting its latest historic summit.
American Airlines Group caused a drop in airline stocks after it cut its earnings forecast and other financial targets for the spring. He said fuel costs might be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely would be as well. It also announced that its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, was leaving the company. It lost 14.3%.
ConocoPhillips fell 3.9% after reporting he would buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 8%.
Advance Auto Parts fell 9.1% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell slightly below analysts' expectations. The retailer said the sector had a slower start to the year than expected.
A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the broader stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.62% from 4.54% late Tuesday. It's still down for the month, but it's been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May.
Higher Treasury yields hurt the prices of all kinds of investments, but they can have a particularly hard impact on utility and real estate values. When bonds pay more interest, they can drive away income-seeking investors who might otherwise buy these stocks for their relatively large dividends.
S&P 500 utility stocks fell 1.5% as a group, and real estate investment trusts fell 0.9% for some of the market's worst losses.
The swings in Treasury yields this month came as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might start reducing your main interest ratewhich is at its highest level in more than two decades.
Wall Street still craves rate cuts because they can boost investment prices and eliminate downward pressure on the economy. But traders had to delay their overly optimistic forecasts several times this year, as inflation has shown itself stubbornly to come under complete control.
The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.
Despite concerns about visible cracks in U.S. consumer spending, especially those with lower incomesBNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, slowing inflation and even gains by some cryptocurrency investors to help support the economy's main engine.
The U.S. consumer has defied the gravity of high interest rates and inflation, as well as nervousness about an uncertain economy, according to Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas.
The U.S. stock market continues to set records despite concerns about interest rates remaining high, in part because stocks linked to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. The latest news from Nvidia explosion profit report has helped to further increase the frenzy, but the momentum cannot last forever. Its stock fell in the morning before posting a modest 0.4% gain, which would be the weakest since its earnings report a week ago.
On the winning side of Wall Street, Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.8% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.
Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 29.4%. It also announced that it would return up to $500 million to its shareholders by buying back its own shares.
In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi 1.7% and France's CAC 40 1.5%.
Stocks in Shanghai were roughly flat after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China Economic Outlook, saying he expects the No. 2 economy to grow 5% annually this year. But he also warned that consumer-friendly reforms are needed to support strong, high-quality growth.
___
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-rates-inflation-83a2f1aa8de318a989aa3b1489e0aefa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain's Conservative Party plays for older voters – POLITICO
- Men's hockey signs defensemen Bonkowski, Hewson – Minnesota State University
- Queen Maxima has fun in Natan dress in Amsterdam
- Stock market today: Wall Street strives to reduce its big gain from May
- Arm's next-generation chips should bring faster, on-device AI to future smartphones
- Earthquake! 2.4 61 km west of Ferndale, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Imran Khan on his family's reaction to old rumors that he was 'taking drugs'
- Xi Jinping announces visit of Arab leaders to the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Forum
- Verdict of the Trump trial: if he is guilty, what would the ex-president's punishment be? | Donald Trump trial
- US-made munitions used in deadly strike on Rafah tent camp, CNN analysis finds
- When calls Mamie Laverock from Heart on life support after falling from the balcony
- Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka LIVE: French Open latest tennis scores and results today as Carlos Alcaraz battles past qualifier Jesper de Jong