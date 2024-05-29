Stock market today: Wall Street strives to reduce its big gain from May

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell Wednesday and pared gains from May, which was on track to be Wall Street's best month in six years.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading and further away from its record high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 343 points, or 0.9%, as of 12:41 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3% a day after setting its latest historic summit.

American Airlines Group caused a drop in airline stocks after it cut its earnings forecast and other financial targets for the spring. He said fuel costs might be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely would be as well. It also announced that its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, was leaving the company. It lost 14.3%.

ConocoPhillips fell 3.9% after reporting he would buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 8%.

Advance Auto Parts fell 9.1% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell slightly below analysts' expectations. The retailer said the sector had a slower start to the year than expected.

A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the broader stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.62% from 4.54% late Tuesday. It's still down for the month, but it's been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May.

Higher Treasury yields hurt the prices of all kinds of investments, but they can have a particularly hard impact on utility and real estate values. When bonds pay more interest, they can drive away income-seeking investors who might otherwise buy these stocks for their relatively large dividends.

S&P 500 utility stocks fell 1.5% as a group, and real estate investment trusts fell 0.9% for some of the market's worst losses.

The swings in Treasury yields this month came as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might start reducing your main interest ratewhich is at its highest level in more than two decades.

Wall Street still craves rate cuts because they can boost investment prices and eliminate downward pressure on the economy. But traders had to delay their overly optimistic forecasts several times this year, as inflation has shown itself stubbornly to come under complete control.

The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.

Despite concerns about visible cracks in U.S. consumer spending, especially those with lower incomesBNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, slowing inflation and even gains by some cryptocurrency investors to help support the economy's main engine.

The U.S. consumer has defied the gravity of high interest rates and inflation, as well as nervousness about an uncertain economy, according to Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas.

The U.S. stock market continues to set records despite concerns about interest rates remaining high, in part because stocks linked to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. The latest news from Nvidia explosion profit report has helped to further increase the frenzy, but the momentum cannot last forever. Its stock fell in the morning before posting a modest 0.4% gain, which would be the weakest since its earnings report a week ago.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.8% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 29.4%. It also announced that it would return up to $500 million to its shareholders by buying back its own shares.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi 1.7% and France's CAC 40 1.5%.

Stocks in Shanghai were roughly flat after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China Economic Outlook, saying he expects the No. 2 economy to grow 5% annually this year. But he also warned that consumer-friendly reforms are needed to support strong, high-quality growth.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.