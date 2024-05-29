5 things to know before the stock market opens





Anglo American says it will not give rival mining giant BHP Group (BHP) more time to commit to buying it, signaling the end of the roughly $50 billion supply; Shares of Marathon Oil (MRO) Soar After Its Acquisition by ConocoPhillips (COP) for $22.5 Billion, Including Debt; Salesforce (CRM) is expected to report top and bottom line results for the first quarter after the bell, as investors monitor growth in the company's data cloud segment and any artificial intelligence (AI)-related updates; Shares of American Airlines (AAL) fall in premarket trading after it lowers its second-quarter forecast and announces the departure of a key executive; and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raises its growth forecasts for China for 2024 and 2025, citing strong first-quarter GDP and Beijing's stimulus measures. U.S. stock futures are falling. Here's what investors need to know today. 1.Anglo American signals end of BHP takeover battle Anglo American said it would not give rival mining giant BHP Group (BHP) more time to commit to buying it, which would likely end BHP's nearly $50 billion bid to buy the miner. BHP's third and most recent offer, according to Anglo, involved a very complex and unattractive structure. BHP was seeking to split up Anglo, including spinning off its South African platinum and iron ore units. BHP's deals for Anglo illustrate the growing importance of copper, with copper cabling not only powering the transition to more renewable energy projects and electric vehicles, but also increasingly larger data centers to run AI. Shares of Anglo American are down 1.9% in London, while BHP shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are up 1.6% pre-market. 2.Marathon Oil jumps as ConocoPhillips buys it for $22.5 billion Shares of Marathon Oil (MRO) jumped nearly 8% in premarket trading after ConocoPhillips (COP) said it agreed to acquire its Houston-based energy company in an all-stock transaction. $22.5 billion. The buyout deal, which includes $5.4 billion in net debt, represents a 14.7% premium to Marathons' closing stock price on Tuesday, ConocoPhillips said. This is the latest mega-deal in the energy sector, with ExxonMobil (XOM) recently finalizing its deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion and Hess (HES) shareholders having accepted a $53 billion buyout by energy giant Chevron (CVX) on Tuesday. Upon closing of the transaction, ConocoPhillips expects share repurchases to exceed $20 billion in the first three years, with more than $7 billion in the first full year, at recent stock prices. raw materials. ConocoPhillips shares are down about 3%. 3. Salesforce Falls as Investors Wait for Q1 Results After the Bell Salesforce (CRM) is expected to report its first quarter results after the bell, with investors likely to monitor the growth of the company's data cloud segment and any artificial intelligence (AI)-related updates. The customer relationship management (CRM) company is expected to report that its revenue and net profit increased from last year, but declined from the previous quarter. Analysts forecast diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45, up from 20 cents for the same period a year ago. Salesforce shares are down less than 1% premarket. 4.American Airlines collapses due to lower forecasts and departure of its executives Shares of American Airlines fell more than 8% in premarket trading after the airline lowered its second-quarter forecast and announced the departure of a key executive. American, the world's largest airline by fleet size, said it now sees revenue for the current quarter decline between 5 and 6 percent, down from its previous forecast of a contraction of 1 to 3%. The airline also cut its net income forecast for the period, saying it expects adjusted profit of between $1 and $1.15 per share, below its previous forecast of 1.15 to 1. $45 per share. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share. The airline also announced the departure of its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, the architect of its policy of selling tickets through its app and website rather than through third-party agents. 5.IMF raises Chinese GDP growth forecast, citing strength and recovery in first quarter The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecasts for China for 2024 and 2025, citing strong first-quarter GDP and Beijing's stimulus measures. The fund said it now expects GDP in the world's second-largest economy to grow 5% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025, a rise of 0.4 percentage points in each case per year. compared to its previous forecasts. He also said that risks from the slowdown in the real estate sector were tilted to the downside. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's first deputy managing director, said, however, that the fund expects China's economy to slow to 3.3% growth by 2029 due to aging and slower growth in productivity, and warned that “China’s reliance on industrial policies to support priority sectors could lead” to misallocation of domestic resources and potentially affect trading partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-may-29-2024-8654872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos