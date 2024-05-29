Stock market today: Wall Street strives to pare May gains as bond yields continue to rise

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are sinking under the weight of rising bond market yields on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in afternoon trading and still down from its record set last week. He pared his gains for May, which was on track to be his best month in six years, and nearly 90% of stocks in the index are down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 391 points, or 1%, as of 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4% a day after hitting its latest high historical.

American Airlines Group led airline stocks lower after cutting its profit forecast and other financial targets for the spring. He said fuel costs might be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely would be as well. It also announced that its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, was leaving the company. It lost 14.7%.

ConocoPhillips fell 3.9% after announcing plans to buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 7.8%.

Advance Auto Parts fell 9.8% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of analysts' expectations. The retailer said the sector had a slower start to the year than expected.

A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.61% from 4.54% late Tuesday, following an auction of 44 billion dollars of seven-year Treasury bonds. There are growing concerns that increased demand for Treasuries from buyers at such auctions could help drive up yields.

The 10-year yield is still down for the month, but has been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May.

Higher Treasury yields hurt prices for all kinds of investments and can weigh particularly heavily on utility company stocks. When bonds pay more interest, they can drive away income-seeking investors who might otherwise buy these stocks for their relatively large dividends. S&P 500 utilities fell 1.4% as a group, representing one of the index's worst losses.

This month's swings in Treasury yields also come as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades .

Wall Street still craves rate cuts because they can boost investment prices and eliminate downward pressure on the economy. But traders have had to repeatedly delay their overly optimistic forecasts for rate cuts this year as inflation has proven stubborn to keep itself completely under control.

The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.

A Fed report released Wednesday said businesses and other contacts across the country indicated consumers are resisting further price increases. This in turn eats into companies' profits as their own insurance costs and other expenses continue to rise.

Despite concerns about cracks in U.S. consumer spending, particularly those with lower incomes, BNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, a slowdown in inflation and even gains made by some investors in cryptocurrencies to help support the main engine of the economy.

The U.S. consumer has defied the gravity of high interest rates and inflation,” and is nervous about an uncertain economy, according to Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas.

The U.S. stock market continues to set records despite concerns about interest rates remaining high, in part because stocks linked to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. Nvidia's latest report on skyrocketing earnings has helped fuel the frenzy further, but the momentum can't last forever. Its stock fell in the morning before posting a 1.1% gain, which would be the weakest since its earnings report a week ago.

On the winning side of Wall Street is Dick's Sporting Goods, which jumped 16% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 26.1%. It also announced that it would return up to $500 million to its shareholders by buying back its own shares.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi 1.7% and France's CAC 40 1.5%.

Stocks in Shanghai were roughly flat after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China's economic outlook, saying it expects the No. 2 economy to see annual growth of 5 % This year. But he also warned that consumer-friendly reforms are needed to support strong, high-quality growth.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.