Business
Wall Street struggles to pare May gains as Dow falls 400 points
American Airlines Group led to a drop in airline stocks after it cut its earnings forecast and other financial targets for the spring. The carrier said fuel costs may be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely will be as well. Shares fell 13.5%.
ConocoPhillips fell 3.1% after reporting he would buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 8.4%.
Advance Auto Parts fell 11% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell slightly below analysts' expectations. The retailer said the sector had a slower start to the year than expected.
A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.61% from 4.54% late Tuesday, following an auction of 44 billion dollars of seven-year Treasury bonds. There are growing concerns that increased demand for Treasuries from buyers at such auctions could help drive up yields.
The 10-year yield is still down for the month, but has been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May. Rising Treasury yields have hurt prices of all kinds of investments.
This month's swings in yields also came as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might start reducing your main interest ratewhich is at its highest level in more than two decades.
Wall Street still craves rate cuts because they can boost investment prices and eliminate downward pressure on the economy. But traders had to delay their overly optimistic forecasts several times this year as inflation has remained stubbornly high.
The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.
A Fed report released Wednesday said businesses and other contacts across the country indicated consumers are resisting further price increases. This in turn eats into companies' profits as their own insurance costs and other expenses continue to rise.
Despite concerns about visible cracks in U.S. consumer spending, especially those with lower incomesBNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, slowing inflation and even gains by some cryptocurrency investors to help support the economy's main engine.
The U.S. consumer has defied the gravity of high interest rates and inflation, as well as nervousness about an uncertain economy, according to Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas.
U.S. stocks continued to set records despite concerns about continued high interest rates, in part because stocks tied to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. The latest from Nvidia explosion profit report contributed to further increasing the frenzy. After briefly falling in morning trading, it rose 0.8% on Thursday, marking its most modest gain since releasing its earnings report.
On the winning side of Wall Street, Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.9% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.
Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 27.1%. The company plans to return up to $500 million to its shareholders by repurchasing its own shares.
In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi 1.7% and France's CAC 40 1.5%.
Stocks in Shanghai were roughly flat after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China's economic outlook, saying he expects the No. 2 economy to grow 5% annually this year. But he also warned that consumer-friendly reforms are needed to support strong, high-quality growth.
___
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/stock-market-today-wall-street-wilts-to-trim-its-may-gains-as-bond-yields-keep-rising/KQMPNVCPDVGBVBF34ZSHJYQF7Q/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Every match a golden opportunity' – Novak Djokovic savors the moment as French Open bid begins with victory
- Wall Street struggles to pare May gains as Dow falls 400 points
- What is Technology? Father's Day Gift
- The Business Manifesto outlines the 5-point action plan
- Alzheimer's research suggests genetic cause of certain illnesses – Harvard Gazette
- Can Donald Trump still be president if found guilty in a secret trial? | US News
- Jokowi arrives at Habib Luthfi's wife's funeral home in Pekalongan
- Gabby Douglas withdraws from U.S. championships, ends 2024 Olympic bid
- Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries – Washington Daily News
- Annual Bronx Borough President's Ball Gown Contest Is a Huge Success Bronx Times
- Google Maps and Search Business Messages to end
- Pakistani judge hearing jailed former PM Khan's appeal against conviction asks for case to be transferred