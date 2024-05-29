Asian stocks fall after mixed post-holiday session on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks sank Wednesday under the weight of rising bond market yields.

The S&P 500 fell 39.09 points, or 0.7%, to 5,266.95 and fell further from its record set last week. He pared his gain for May, which was on track to be his best month since November, as four out of five stocks in the index fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 411.32, or 1.1%, to 38,441.54, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 99.30, or 0.6%, to 16,920.58 after setting its latest historic summit.

American Airlines Group caused a drop in airline stocks after it cut its earnings forecast and other financial targets for the spring. He said fuel costs might be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely would be as well. It also announced that its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, was leaving the company. It lost 13.5%.

ConocoPhillips fell 3.1% after reporting he would buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 8.4%.

Advance Auto Parts fell 11% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell slightly below analysts' expectations. The retailer said the sector had a slower start to the year than expected.

A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.61% from 4.54% late Tuesday, following an auction of 44 billion dollars of seven-year Treasury bonds. There are growing concerns that increased demand for Treasuries from buyers at such auctions could help drive up yields.

The 10-year yield is still down for the month, but has been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May. Rising Treasury yields have hurt prices of all kinds of investments.

The swings in yields this month also came as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might start reducing your main interest ratewhich is at its highest level in more than two decades.

Wall Street still craves rate cuts because they can boost investment prices and eliminate downward pressure on the economy. But traders had to delay their overly optimistic forecasts several times this year as inflation has remained stubbornly high.

The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.

A Fed report released Wednesday said businesses and other contacts across the country indicated consumers are resisting further price increases. This in turn eats into companies' profits as their own insurance costs and other expenses continue to rise.

Despite concerns about visible cracks in U.S. consumer spending, especially those with lower incomesBNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, slowing inflation and even gains by some cryptocurrency investors to help support the economy's main engine.

The U.S. consumer has defied the gravity of high interest rates and inflation, as well as nervousness about an uncertain economy, according to Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas.

U.S. stocks continued to set records despite concerns about continued high interest rates, in part because stocks tied to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. The latest news from Nvidia explosion profit report contributed to further increasing the frenzy. After briefly falling in morning trading, it rose 0.8% on Thursday, marking its most modest gain since releasing its earnings report.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.9% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 27.1%. It also announced that it would return up to $500 million to its shareholders by buying back its own shares.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mostly down in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%, South Korea's Kospi 1.7% and France's CAC 40 1.5%.

Stocks in Shanghai were roughly flat after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for China Economic Outlook, saying he expects the No. 2 economy to grow 5% annually this year. But he also warned that consumer-friendly reforms are needed to support strong, high-quality growth.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.