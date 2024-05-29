US stock markets: American Airlines shares plunge more than 14% following lower second-quarter profit forecasts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. plunged more than 14 percent in New York on Wednesday after the company cut its second-quarter profit forecast.

As of 1:12 p.m. EDT, shares of American Airlines were at $11.46, down 14.73 percent.

In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, American Airlines said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of between $1 and $1.15 per share.

Previously, the company had forecast between $1.15 and $1.45 per share.

It expects total revenue per available seat mile in the second quarter to decline by about 5 to 6 percent.

Previously, he had predicted a decline of around 1 to 3 percent.

This also lowered expectations for operating margin and non-fuel unit costs.

Our expectations for domestic performance have deteriorated significantly since we provided our guidance in April,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Wednesday at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

The forecast revision is largely due to a milder than expected domestic environment and our performance in that environment,” he added.

American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, Texas, also announced that Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Vasu Raja will leave the company in June. He joined the company in 2004.

Isom also said: “We evaluate strategically, holistically and piece by piece. »

The company also rolled back some of the changes aimed at increasing direct bookings.

Sometimes we have to reset,” Isom said. “And in this case, we do.”

To the extent that our approach has alienated U.S. customers, we are unequivocally committed to getting those customers back,” he said.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as concerns about the timing and size of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher.

At 11:51 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.51 points, or 0.90 percent, to 38,504.35, the S&P 500 lost 32.77 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5 273.27 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 75.58 points, or 0.44 percent, to 16,944.30.

Published: May 29, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

