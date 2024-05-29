Closure of Iranian stock market follows death of Ebrahim Raisi amid financial crisis

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

E-mail

To print

Three minute reading

Following the death of Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi, the Tehran Stock Exchange has been closed until further notice, according to official government sources. This closure follows significant financial instability and a sharp decline in the stock market, which the regime appears to attribute to the death of Raisi and the resulting political upheavals.

Reports from various state media indicate that the stock market was experiencing a dramatic slowdown before the market closed. Data suggests that the rate on government bonds, or “akhza”, had risen significantly before Raisi's death, raising concerns about market manipulation.

The financial crisis intensified with the fall in the value of the Iranian rial. On Monday May 20, the government Khabar Online reportedSince the announcement of the helicopter crash involving Raissi, the exchange rate on the open market, which had fallen to 56,000 tomans, suddenly increased on Telegram channels to 61,000 tomans.

Additionally, the state-run system The ISNA news agency highlighted“All transactions on the Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran Fara Stock Exchange and securities based on the commodity exchange will be suspended today due to Raisi's death.

Financial experts noted that before Raïssi's death, the bond yield had increased by 40%, attributed to deliberate manipulations within the stock market. This was seen as a government effort to print and sell tied bonds, apparently to cover the budget deficit. These actions were allegedly ordered directly by the head of the Iranian Planning and Budget Organization, with the aim of publishing 4,000 billion tomans in capital market bonds.

This financial strategy, aimed at closing the large budget deficit, was implemented at the start of the budget year to avoid year-end financial crises. However, Raissi's death disrupted these plans.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Organization, recently admitted that the regime had covered much of its budget deficit through profits made through stock market manipulation.#Iran#Corruptionhttps://t.co/9pANG0Og0u — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 21, 2021

Additionally, other manipulations have been reported within the stock market, including the cancellation of tax exemptions for stock companies. Along with the issuance of government bonds, this decision was part of the interventionist policy of the Raisi administration.

The impact of these financial policies was profound. Many companies, including major companies like Zagros Petrochemical, Tabriz Oil Refining, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining and Esfahan Steel, have reached alarming levels of losses. Rising rates on government debt securities competed with the stock market, pushing investors to withdraw from the stock market.

In recent months, Raisi's government has put pressure on the stock market by manipulating interest rates. commodities and treasury bills. The rise in debt securities has historically rivaled that of the stock market, prompting investors to exit the stock market in favor of safer bonds.

The Raissi administration's broader economic policies, including a reduction in profit rates to 18% last quarter, had already raised alarms within the stock market. These financial maneuvers have brought successful and competitive petrochemical, steel, and pharmaceutical companies to the brink of insolvency.

The prolonged shutdown has sparked outrage among investors and brokers, who view the stock market as a key indicator of the country's economic health. Protests broke out in major shopping centers in Tabriz And Isfahanbrokers expressing their frustration. In Shiraz, The Stock Exchange joined the protests by shutting down its systems.

#Irans #Sotck exchange Bubble

What miracle happened in Iran #economy that the #Tehran The STOCK MARKET has increased by 250 percent compared to the rest of the world? https://t.co/U7sCLyCsjS – CNRI-FAC (@iran_policy) May 31, 2020

Despite the market closure, the turmoil continued with significant losses. On May 26, 96% of stock symbols and indices were in the red. The main stock index fell 20,730 points to 2,077,000. The equal-weighted index fell 0.6%, falling to 685,513. The over-the-counter (OTC) index also fell 263 points, to land at 22,582.

Of all the indices, only 33 were positive, while 763 were negative. Reports suggest that these few positive symbols have been artificially maintained to present a less gloomy picture.

From March 20 to May 26, individual investors withdrew a staggering 7.24 trillion tomans from the market. The pace of withdrawals has intensified recently, with 655 billion tomans withdrawn on May 26. To counteract the market decline, the government injected 386 billion tomans into the stock market on the same day.

Additionally, the value of sell orders reached 2.2 trillion tomans on May 26, leading state media to dub the day “Black Sunday.”

With Raisi's disappearance, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed his close aide, Mohammad Mokhber, as interim president. The move was aimed at stabilizing the financial situation through intra-governmental financial transfers. However, due to the political rivalries that will most certainly arise within the new parliament and the intensification of factional feuds amid the sham presidential elections, the Iranian financial market is heading towards anything but stability and certainty.