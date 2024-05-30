Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's decline

Stocks fell Thursday in Asia after U.S. stocks fell under the weight of rising bond market yields, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 400 points.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.5% to 37,980.55 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 18,362.23.

The Shanghai Composite index edged up less than 0.1 percent to 3,113.06.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,632.10, while Seoul's Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,652.98.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.8%.

Higher and more persistent global inflation than expected appears to be blowing through asset markets, Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. In other words, Goldilocks comes undone. And concerns about the negative impact on demand from rising rates are trickling down, he added.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 5,266.95, paring its May gain, which was on track to be its best month since November. Four out of five stocks in the index fell.

The Dow Industrials lost 1.1% to 38,441.54 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6% to 16,920.58 after setting its latest all-time high.

American Airlines Group led airline stocks lower after cutting its profit forecast and other financial targets for the spring. The carrier said fuel costs might be a little lower than previously thought, but a significant revenue trend likely would be as well. Shares fell 13.5%.

ConocoPhillips fell 3.1% after announcing plans to buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valuing the company at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt. It's the latest big deal for an industry that has recently been the subject of several takeover announcements. Marathon Oil rose 8.4%.

Advance Auto Parts fell 11% after its earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell slightly below analysts' expectations.

A further rise in long-term Treasury yields also weighed on the stock market, and the 10-year yield rose to 4.61% from 4.54% late Tuesday, following an auction of 44 billion dollars of seven-year Treasury bonds.

The 10-year yield is still down for the month, but has been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May. Rising Treasury yields have hurt prices of all kinds of investments.

The swings in yields this month also came as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades.

With inflation stubbornly higher, traders have had to repeatedly delay their overly optimistic forecasts for rate cuts this year.

The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs.

A Fed report released Wednesday said businesses and other contacts across the country indicated consumers are resisting further price increases. This in turn eats into companies' profits as their own insurance costs and other expenses continue to rise.

Despite concerns about cracks in U.S. consumer spending, particularly those with lower incomes, BNP Paribas economists expect a healthy job market, a slowdown in inflation and even gains made by some investors in cryptocurrencies to help support the main engine of the economy.

U.S. stocks continued to set records despite concerns about continued high interest rates, in part because stocks tied to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. Nvidia's latest report on skyrocketing earnings has helped fuel the frenzy further. After briefly falling in morning trading, it rose 0.8% on Thursday, marking its most modest gain since releasing its earnings report.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.9% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter. The retailer also raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Chewy, an online seller of pet supplies, also reported higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and its stock jumped 27.1%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil added 11 cents to $79.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 8 cents to $83.51 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 157.42 Japanese yen from 157.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0800 from $1.0803.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.