Rodgers and Barrasso denounce Biden administration for continued abuse of strategic oil reserves





Washington DC House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member John Barrasso (R-WY). sent a letter to Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm following reports that the Biden administration is preparing to further drain the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The letter calls on the Secretary to safeguard the SPR and stop using it to provide political cover for President Biden in an election year. EXTRACT FROM KEY LETTER: Under President Biden, the SPR reached its lowest level since 1983. The DOE oversaw the largest sale in history, totaling 290 million barrels. When President Biden took office in January 2021, the SPR contained 638 million barrels of oil. Today, the SPR contains 367 million barrels of oil, representing a decline of nearly 42% from when President Biden took office. [] Under the Biden administration, the SPR has been used for political purposes to try to lower gasoline prices, which are driving record inflation as a result of the administration's radical rush toward “green” energy policies. In November 2021, the Biden administration announced a release, in coordination with China, in an effort to lower prices. Then, in March 2022, the president announced the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR in the middle of an election year, a transparent attempt to influence the midterm elections and distract from failures of the Biden administration's energy policy. […] We urge you, in the strongest terms, to prioritize this country's energy security and stop abusing the SPR for political purposes. As Secretary of Energy, it is your responsibility to ensure that the SPR is prepared to respond to real disruptions in energy supplies. CLICK HERE to read the full letter. CLICK HERE to read Chairman Rodgers and Ranking Member Barrassos' November 2022 letter detailing the damage caused by President Biden's SPR withdrawals. CLICK HERE read Speaker Rodgers' statement on House passage of H.R. 21, on Strategic Production Response Act which would help ensure that the Strategic Oil Reserve is available during a real energy emergency and is not used for non-emergency political purposes.

