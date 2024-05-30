Breaking down the new National Content Safe Harbor Guidelines | Knowledge

The IRS issued Notice 2024-41 on May 16, 2024, which provides updated guidance regarding the domestic content bonus credit under sections 45, 48, 45Y, and 48E of the Internal Revenue Code. The new notice modifies the one previously issued Notice 2023-38, which provided initial safe harbor classifications for applicable project components for certain production tax credit (PTC) or investment tax credit (ITC) eligible technologies. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, “Break Out Your Calculator: IRS Releases Domestic Content Bonus Credit Guidance,” May 17, 2023.) Notice 2024-41 modifies and adds to previously issued safe harbor classifications and provides a new optional cost. a safe harbor for the purposes of calculating the percentage of national content.

Safe Harbor for classification

Notice 2023-38 previously provided safe harbor classifications for applicable project components as being subject to either the Steel and Iron Rule or the Manufactured Project Rule. In particular, Notice 2023-38 provided safe harbor classifications for solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects. Notice 2024-41 modifies previously provided classifications by identifying additional manufactured product components beyond previously listed manufactured projects.

In addition to the classifications previously provided in Notice 2023-38, Notice 2024-41 provides a safe harbor classification for hydropower and pumped hydropower storage facilities. There remain other PTC and ITC eligible technologies for which the IRS has not yet provided a safe harbor classification.

Holland & Knight Overview Notice 2024-41 provides that “Taxpayers may rely on Notice 2023-38, as amended by this Notice, for domestic content bonus credit requirements for any applicable project whose construction begins before the date which is 90 days after the publication date. upcoming proposed regulations on domestic content bonus credit requirements in the Federal Register. Taxpayers relying on Notice 2023-38 for safe harbor classification of applicable project components should consult the updated tables provided in Notice 2024-41 to determine what steel and iron are, a manufactured product and a component of a manufactured product.

Optional Safe Harbor for domestic costs

For purposes of calculating the domestic cost percentage, Notice 2023-38 requires that the costs included in the numerator and denominator be the direct costs of materials and direct labor that are paid or incurred by the manufacturer of the product manufactured. Notice 2024-41 provides an optional safe harbor for solar, wind, and battery storage projects for national cost percentage calculations. If a taxpayer elects to apply the safe harbor, it must use it for the entire applicable project.

Under the optional safe harbor, a taxpayer must refer to Notice 2024-41, Table 1, and choose the appropriate applicable project. Second, the taxpayer must confirm that all items identified as steel and iron were produced in the United States. Third, the taxpayer must determine for each listed manufactured product component whether it was manufactured in the United States. Next, the assigned cost percentages (provided in Table 1) for each listed U.S.-made product of the applicable project must be totaled. This total value corresponds to the percentage of the national cost for the purposes of the new optional safe harbor.

For manufactured products or components of manufactured products from foreign and domestic sources, a portion of the assigned cost percentage is available based on the rated capacity of that item or, if not available for that item, for associated applicable project components. Notice 2024-41 also provides similar rules for energy properties that include both solar and battery energy storage to determine a single percentage of home cost.

The cost percentage assigned for production costs is only available if all components of a manufactured product are produced domestically.

In totaling the assigned cost percentages, if a taxpayer's applicable project does not include all applicable project components or manufactured product components provided in Table 1, the taxpayer must treat the missing component as “zero” in the numerator . If an applicable project component or an applicable project manufactured product component is missing from the list in Table 1, the unlisted item is ignored for purposes of calculating the domestic cost percentage.

The rule of steel and iron must still be respected under the elective safe harbor.

Holland & Knight Overview Although the optional safe harbor is useful for those who are unable to obtain direct cost information, it only applies to certain types of energy projects. Additionally, taxpayers who are already well advanced in sourcing domestic components may benefit from using actual direct costs (to the extent such costs can be obtained) if they have U.S.-made products or components of products manufactured in the United States that are not listed in Table 1. This additional guidance is good news as it provides additional guidance to certain sectors. Additional guidance is still needed for PTC and ITC eligible technologies that are not addressed in these notices under the classification safe harbor and/or the optional direct cost safe harbor. Additionally, even for PTC and ITC eligible technologies that are addressed in these notices, taxpayers should consider whether this guidance should be revised to reflect the realities of such technology or the development of such projects.

request for comments

The IRS has requested comments, which must be submitted by July 15, 2024, although the IRS will review comments submitted after that date.

The IRS specifically requested comments on the following questions:

Are there other technologies, or technology subsets, that should be addressed in Table 1 of this notice, and what criteria should be used for new additions? How often should these tables be updated? Are there cases in which the nominal capacity allocation approach described in section 4.03 of this notice for calculating domestic content for a mixture of foreign and domestic manufactured product components should be clarified, either for technologies current, or for technologies that could be addressed in the future? In these cases, how should the assigned cost percentages be allocated among applicable project components with a mix of foreign and domestic manufactured product components?

Holland & Knight Overview Taxpayers should consider commenting on the above issues in addition to other technology-related comments that have not been fully addressed by existing guidance. The availability of guidance on safe harbor and voluntary safe harbor classification for domestic costs, for each ITC and PTC eligible technology, is essential to ensure that taxpayers are properly incentivized to use the national content as intended by Congress. Additionally, this guidance should reflect the realities of each technology's development, so comments reflecting concerns about existing guidance should also be provided.

