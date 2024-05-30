Stock market today: European stocks open higher after decline in Asia





Stocks opened higher in Europe on Thursday after a decline in Asia as rising bond yields weighed on share prices. Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% to 18,486.92 and Paris' CAC 40 rose 0.3% to 7,956.50. Britain's FTSE gained 0.3% to 8,204.61. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. With little data released this week, the main factor weighing on stocks has been rising bond yields. As of Thursday morning, the 10-year yield had risen to 4.62% from 4.54% Tuesday evening, following an auction of $44 billion in seven-year Treasury bonds. The 10-year yield has been rising since falling below 4.40% in mid-May. Rising Treasury yields have hurt prices of all kinds of investments. Asian stocks followed a decline on Wall Street, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closing 1.3% lower at 38,054.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3% to 18,230.19. The Shanghai Composite index gave up its initial gains, losing 0.6% to 3,091.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5% to 7,628.20, while Seoul's Kospi fell 1.6% to 2,635.44. Taiwan's Taiex lost 1.4% and India's Sensex lost 0.7%. This month's swings in bond yields come as traders recalibrate their expectations for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades. With inflation stubbornly higher, traders have had to repeatedly delay their overly optimistic forecasts for rate cuts this year. Higher and more persistent global inflation than expected appears to be blowing through asset markets, Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. In other words, Goldilocks comes undone. And concerns about the negative impact on demand from rising rates are trickling down, he added. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7%, paring its gain from May, which was on track to be its best month since November. Four out of five stocks in the index fell. The Dow industrials lost 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6%. The Fed is trying to strike a balance of slowing the economy just enough by raising interest rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes mass layoffs. U.S. stocks continued to set records despite concerns about continued high interest rates, in part because stocks tied to artificial intelligence technology continue to climb. Nvidia's latest report on skyrocketing earnings has helped fuel the frenzy further. After briefly falling in morning trading, it rose 0.8% on Thursday, marking its most modest gain since releasing its earnings report. In other trading Thursday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 1 cent to $79.22 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5 cents to $83.38 a barrel. The U.S. dollar slipped to 156.93 Japanese yen from 157.65 yen. The euro rose from $1.0803 to $1.0818.

