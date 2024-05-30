Connect with us

Stock market today: Dow plunges 411 points as UnitedHealth collapses

 


Stocks closed lower on Wednesday as market participants took profits after a sharp rally. Indeed, all three major indexes are near record highs and are poised to close out May with strong gains.

At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6% at 16,920 and the S&P500 was down 0.7% to 5,266. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 38,441 while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 3.8% after the health insurer anticipated “some disruption” in its Medicaid business. At around $484, UNH stock has the largest weighting of the 30 stocks in the price-weighted Dow.