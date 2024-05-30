Stock market today: Dow plunges 411 points as UnitedHealth collapses





Stocks closed lower on Wednesday as market participants took profits after a sharp rally. Indeed, all three major indexes are near record highs and are poised to close out May with strong gains. At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6% at 16,920 and the S&P500 was down 0.7% to 5,266. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 38,441 while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 3.8% after the health insurer anticipated “some disruption” in its Medicaid business. At around $484, UNH stock has the largest weighting of the 30 stocks in the price-weighted Dow. ConocoPhillips buys Marathon Oil In other single-stock news, Marathon Oil (MRO) jumped 8.4% after ConocoPhillips (COP, -3.1%) agreed buy the Texas-based exploration and production company in an all-stock transaction valued at $22.1 billion, including debt. The transaction is expected to strengthen COP's shale assets and could be completed later this year if everything goes as planned. To subscribe to Kiplinger's Personal Finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for free Kiplinger e-newsletters Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more, straight to your email. Profit and prosper with the best expert advice, straight to your email. This is just the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) news in the energy sector. More recently, Hesse (HES, -2.1%) shareholders Tuesday approved a $53 billion merger with Chevron (CVX, -1.4%) – although the deal still has a few hurdles to clear before it closes. “Consolidation, particularly among oil and gas producers, has been a key deal-making trigger in recent months due to falling oil prices, economic pressures and increased support for achieve net zero plans,” said Mark Williams, chief revenue officer for the Americas at trading platform Data site . These deals are being driven by large producers looking to strengthen their market positions amid maturing business models, Williams adds, “particularly to secure lower-cost reserves.” He expects this trend to continue in the second half of this year. Chewy has best day ever after earnings Outside the oil field, Soft (CHWY) jumped 27.1% – its biggest one-day gain on record – after earnings. For its fiscal first quarter, the online pet supplies retailer reported stronger-than-expected earnings of 31 cents per share, up 55% year over year. Revenue rose 3.1% to $2.9 billion. Chewy also unveiled a $500 million share buyback plan, representing more than 5% of its capital. market capitalization . American Airlines plunges after lowering second quarter guidance American airlines (AAL) was another notable mover, plunging 13.5% after the airline reduced its forecast for the second quarter and said its commercial director, Vasu Raja, would leave the company in June. “The forecasts held up as long as possible, but it is clear that AAL's long-term strategy will take some time to be implemented,” the Jefferies analyst said. Sheila Kahyaoglu which downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $17 to $12. Related content

