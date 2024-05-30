Letshego lists its first social bond on the Namibian Stock Exchange





Letshego Holdings Namibia Limited (Letshego Namibia / LHN), a subsidiary of the pan-African inclusive finance entity present in 11 African markets, once again demonstrates its social impact strategy through the listing of the African group's first social bond on the Namibian market. Stock Exchange (NSX). The Group's inaugural social listing received total bids worth N$322 million (US$18 million; BWP239 million) and successfully issued N$260 million (US$14 million; BWP239 million); 193 million BWP) of three-year senior unsecured notes from five investors. Since its IPO titled Ekwafo Letu (meaning support in the Namibian language Oshiwambo) in 2017, the Namibian subsidiary has invested and exploited the local capital market with various medium-term note programs, diversifying its funding sources and benefiting from financing in local currency. Celebrating the historic inscription, Dr Ester Kali, CEO of Letshego Namibia, commented: A social bond listing demonstrates our business objective to improve lives, while leveraging the opportunity to access a rapidly growing pool of social finance globally. Social Bonds not only introduce Letshego Namibia to a wider pool of social investors, but also build stakeholder confidence in our credentials, as industry and listing regulations require independent assessments and approvals from our framework. social financing before listing. Social bond issuances, by their nature and purpose, must be guided by local market nuances and anchored in global and local industry guidelines and regulations. Although several regional Letshego subsidiaries already access local capital through bond listing, Letshego Namibia is the first subsidiary to list a social bond, tapping into the growing social finance opportunities in Africa. Aupa Monyatsi, CEO of Letshego Africa Holdings Group added: “Achieving tangible social and sustainable impact through our pan-African inclusive financing products and solutions is intrinsic to Letshegos’ 25-year legacy in Africa, having first opened our doors in Gaborone, Botswana in 1998. Sustainability and ESG remain integral promoters in all of our activities. geographies and business divisions, and are at the heart of our inclusive culture and way of doing business. The Namibia Social Bond paves the way for other subsidiaries to access the growing pool of share capital and financing vehicles, for the benefit of our strategy and ultimately our customers, partners and communities. Letshego Namibia's social bonds have been structured in accordance with the International Capital Market Association's social bond principles. Proceeds from this operation will support Letshego Namibia's strategy to increase access, reach and affordability of productive financial solutions for more Namibians, as outlined more specifically in the Social Finance Framework (SSF) of Letshego Namibia. This includes supporting underserved individuals, micro and small entrepreneurs, and small business owners, with inclusive products such as affordable housing, healthcare, and education. RMB, a recognized leader in the introduction of social and green bonds in Namibia and on regional stock exchanges, acted as arranger, broker, NSX debt sponsor, sustainability advisor and coordinator of Letshego Namibias. Philip Chapman, Managing Director of RMB Namibia » added: “Private sector actors are increasingly playing a major role in solving development challenges. Taking note of Namibia's socio-economic challenges, RMB has used its wealth of expertise in sustainable finance to put in place a robust SFF structure to ensure the greatest social impact of the agreement. We overcame the various complexities associated with our debt capital markets capabilities to introduce Letshego Namibia's first social bond to the market. Aupa Monyatsi – The best of Aupa Monyatsi Letshego Namibia is a subsidiary of the proudly African multinational organization Letshego Africa Holdings Limited (LAHL), listed in Namibia and focused on providing inclusive financial solutions to low and middle income segments, as well as micro-small enterprises (MSMEs). ). In 2023, Letshego Namibia was recognized as the best locally listed company at the prestigious Namibia Top Company Awards organized by Cirrus Capital. With a workforce of over 200 employees, including direct and indirect sales agents and over sixty thousand customers, Letshego Namibia is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of people with limited access to traditional financial services.

