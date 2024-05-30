Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 5, 2024.

Stocks fell Thursday, as shares of Selling power slipped due to a quarterly earnings miss and soft forecasts, and traders eagerly awaited the release of key U.S. inflation data.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 343 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P500 lost 0.4%. THE Nasdaq Composite 0.6%.

Selling power plunged more than 20% after missing revenue expectations for the fiscal first quarter. The company's second-quarter earnings and revenue outlook also fell short of Street estimates. On the other hand, Foot locker rose more than 22% on higher-than-expected earnings per share.

Thursday's decisions come in the middle of a tough, holiday-shortened week of trading. The S&P 500 slipped about 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%, putting both on track to end a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones fell more than 2%, on track for its second consecutive week of decline.

A slight increase in Cash flow at 10 years The yield, which exceeded 4.6% for the first time in a month on Wednesday, hurt investor confidence this week. Higher yields can be bad news for stock investors because they reduce the multiples that traders are willing to pay for stocks and make safer investments. such as Treasury bills and money market funds, which are more attractive. Although the yield fell below 4.6% on Thursday, it remained above the 4.5% level, considered problematic for stocks.

Despite a tough week, the indexes are all on track to end the trading month, which also ends with Friday's closing bell, higher. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 jumped more than 7% and 4%, respectively, in May. The Dow rose only 0.7% for the month.

Investors should expect continued turmoil in the market as questions revolve around consumer health and the direction of interest rates, said Clark Bellin, chief investment officer at Bellwether Wealth. He likened recent market action to an incoming wave before heading out again.

“We still have some excitement that has built up in the market, and a lot of it is aggressive investing,” Bellin said. “But momentum investing works until it doesn’t.”

Investors are awaiting Friday's release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index report for April, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.