5 things to know before the stock market opens





Shares of Salesforce (CRM) plunge in premarket trading after the cloud-based software maker issues a weak outlook and misses quarterly revenue forecasts for the first time in 18 years; Costco Wholesale (COST), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) report quarterly results after the bell today; and UiPath (PATH) shares fall after the artificial intelligence (AI) software provider announced an unexpected CEO shakeup and provided current quarter sales guidance significantly below Wall Street estimates . U.S. stock futures extend their decline as Treasury yields remain high on concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer as inflation persists. One data point likely to allay fears of an overly buoyant economy is today's first revision of first-quarter GDP, which is expected to show a slowdown from the initial figure. Here's what investors need to know today. 1.Salesforce collapses as software giant records biggest quarterly failure in 18 years Shares of Salesforce (CRM) plunge more than 15% in premarket trading after the cloud-based software maker reported its first quarterly revenue shortfall in 18 years and issued a weak annual sales outlook in a context of enterprise customers who control their IT budgets and last longer. average transaction cycles. Salesforce provided weaker-than-expected guidance for the second quarter, but maintained its outlook for the full fiscal year 2025. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff added that the company could be poised to pull benefit from “AI transformation” as its enterprise customers create AI-based tools. 2.Costco expected to report positive third quarter results under new CFO Costco Wholesale (COST) is expected to report strong third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on the warehouse retailer's first report in decades under a new CFO. Longtime CFO Richard Galanti resigned from his position in March and was replaced by former Kroger (KR) CFO Gary Millerchip. The results should show that the company continues to win over consumers at a time when retailers like Target (TGT) are struggling with a decline in discretionary spending. Analysts expect Costco to report growth in revenue and net income from last year, as well as an uptick in membership. Uber recently announced that Uber Eats users can order Costco products through the app, whether they are a Costco member or not. Shares were little changed in premarket trading. 3. Dell gains ahead of Q1 results, with PC maker's AI business in focus Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) are up about 2% in pre-market trading ahead of first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with investors likely to watch for updates on how the intelligence artificial intelligence (AI) benefits its server business. Analysts expect the popular PC maker to post higher revenue for the year but a decline in net profit. However, the company has been building AI partnerships and recently announced that it would expand its AI factory through its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), which would provide a boost to its shares. Dell also unveiled new AI PCs as part of Microsoft's new Windows PC (MSFT) category designed for AI. 4.UiPath collapses after CEO resigns, outlook lags estimates Shares of UiPath (PATH) fell by nearly a third in premarket trading after the AI ​​software provider announced an unexpected CEO shakeup and provided significantly lower current quarter sales guidance. lower than Wall Street estimates. The company, which develops software to automate repetitive tasks and processes, announced that CEO Rob Enslin would step down on June 1 and be replaced by co-founder Daniel Dines, who had resigned as co-CEO on January 31. , Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google partner, have fallen about 20% since Enslin took over as sole director. For the full year, UiPath lowered its forecast, saying it now expects net sales of between $1.405 billion and $1.410 billion, below its previous forecast of between $1.555 billion and $1.410 billion. $1.560 billion. 5.Marvell Technology falls ahead of Q1 results after the bell Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) are down slightly ahead of first-quarter results after the bell, with analysts expecting lower revenue and a wider loss than a year ago. Investors will be eyeing any signs of growth in the chipmakers' data center segment and any AI-related updates. Analysts expect Marvell's revenue to be $1.15 billion and its net loss to reach $196.6 million, larger than last year's loss of $168.9 million.

