Indices extend losses following GDP revision, ahead of PCE data





Stocks were lower again Thursday, extending the selloff into the shortened holiday week.

A revision of first-quarter GDP showed economic growth was lower than initially reported, while inflation was also lower.

Markets are preparing for the release of PCE inflation data on Friday.



U.S. stocks were lower Thursday as traders digested economic and labor market data ahead of Friday's release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added to heavy losses recorded in the previous two sessions, led by a sharp decline in Salesforce shares. The software company fell more than 16% after missing revenue estimates and giving weak guidance for the current quarter. Economic growth for the first quarter was revised downward to 1.3% compared to 1.6% initially announced. Although growth was weaker in the first three months of the year, inflation was also lower, bolstering hopes that the Fed may have some room to cut rates this year. “The downward revision to economic growth along with downward revisions to inflation make the Fed somewhat more likely to begin cutting interest rates by September. With the economy operating at low gear , a margin of excess capacity is opening up and consumers are feeling less red,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. The 10-year Treasury fell five basis points after climbing earlier in the week following a series of weak bond auctions. The 10-year yield fell to 4.57% after jumping above 4.6% on Wednesday. At the same time, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased last week, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market that could argue for an easing of the Fed's monetary policy. Jobless claims reached 219,000, ahead of estimates and about 3,000 more than the previous week. Markets are now preparing for the release of data on personal consumption expenditures, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. Economists expect data to show that inflation in April rose 2.7% year-on-year, while core PCE rose 0.2%, up from 0.3% in March. Here's where the U.S. indexes stood shortly after the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Thursday: Here's what else is happening today: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.5% to $78.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.7% to $82.92 a barrel.

Gold slipped to $2,339 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points to 4.57%.

Bitcoin fell 0.25% to $68,086.68.

