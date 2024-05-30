Stock market today: Most of Wall Street is up, but declines in some big tech stocks are sending indexes lower

NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stocks rose Thursday, but indexes nonetheless stumbled due to sharp declines in some influential technology giants. Salesforce had its worst day in almost 20 years.

The S&P 500 fell 31.47 points, or 0.6%, to 5,235.48, even though the majority of stocks on the index and on Wall Street were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 330.06, or 0.9%, to 38,111.48, and the Nasdaq composite lost 183.50, or 1.1%, to 16,737.08.

Salesforce, which helps businesses manage their customers, lost nearly a fifth of its value after reporting revenue for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. The cloud-based software maker also gave revenue forecasts for the current quarter and fiscal year that are lower than those of Wall Street. Shares fell 19.7%.

Kohls fell even further, 22.9%, after reporting a surprise loss for the latest quarter when analysts had expected a profit. The retailer said its sales fell from a year earlier as customers opted out of buying clearance items. It has reduced its sales forecast this year due to this situation.

And Nvidia ultimately lost momentum after beating analysts' expectations in its latest earnings report, fueling Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia fell 3.8% for its first decline since rising more than 20% following its earnings report last week. The chip company weighed even more heavily on the S&P 500 than Salesforce.

Better-than-expected earnings reports from a number of companies helped support the market. Best Buy beat forecasts even though its revenue was lower last quarter and its stock rose 13.4%. Foot Locker rose 15% after also reporting better-than-expected profit despite sales falling short of analysts' forecasts.

Stocks also benefited from falling Treasury yields in the bond market. That helped most stocks on Wall Street rise, and the smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 index rose 1%.

The decline in yields provided some relief after they rose earlier in the week on concerns about tepid demand for Treasury bonds following several U.S. government auctions. Higher yields put downward pressure on all kinds of investments.

Yields fell Thursday after some reports showed the U.S. economy was not as strong as expected. The hope on Wall Street is that the economy can calm down, but not too much, so that the Federal Reserve can achieve a precise landing where it will bring high inflation under control without causing a severe recession.

A report shows that more American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, although the number of layoffs remains low compared to history. Another suggested that overall growth in the U.S. economy may not be as strong as previously thought.

A slowdown in the economy could give the Federal Reserve more confidence that inflation is heading sustainably toward its 2% target. That in turn could convince him to cut the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.54% from 4.62% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.92% from 4.98%.

The most important data point will likely come Friday, when the U.S. government offers the latest monthly update to an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. This report could dominate market sentiment until next Friday's jobs report, according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

Until then, the end of the earnings season could be the main market drivers. Profits were significantly better than expected for the start of 2024.

Aside from Salesforce, other tech-related companies received a warmer market reception following their latest earnings reports.

C3.ai jumped 19.4% after the software company beat profit and revenue expectations in the latest quarter. HP gained 17% after beating profit forecasts.

Many retailers also issue reports, as they usually do to close each earnings season, and monitoring is tight due to concerns about the ability of U.S. households to continue spending. Continued high inflation is detrimental to them, particularly those with the lowest incomes.

Dollar General swung from gains to losses after beating profit forecasts and beating revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. The retailer, which serves many low-income customers, said it saw strong growth in traffic at its stores during the quarter. Dollar General also gave a full-year profit forecast that was in line with analysts' expectations, but its forecast for this quarter was lower. Shares fell 8.1%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop fell 13.9%. The company, which lets customers make their own stuffed animals, reported a worse decline in revenue and earnings than analysts expected last quarter. The company said it faced an overall weaker spending environment that weighed on its business.

In foreign stock markets, indexes rose slightly in much of Europe after struggling in Asia.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.