Business
Asian stocks follow Wall Street decline
NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stocks are higher Thursday following mixed earnings reports from major companies and signals that the economy may be slowing. But the worst day for Salesforce stock in nearly 20 years is helping to drag down the indexes.
The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the end of the session, even though the majority of stocks in the index and on Wall Street were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 306 points, or 0.8%, with just over an hour of trading remaining, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.7%.
Salesforce, which helps companies manage their customers, is an influential stock on Wall Street indices, particularly the Dow Jones. It lost a fifth of its value after reporting revenue for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. The cloud-based software maker also gave revenue forecasts for the current quarter and fiscal year that are lower than those of Wall Street. Shares fell 21.3%.
Kohls fell even further, 23.3%, after reporting a surprise loss for the latest quarter when analysts had expected a profit. The retailer said its sales fell in the quarter compared to a year earlier as customers opted out of buying clearance items. It has reduced its sales forecasts and other financial targets this year due to this situation.
Better-than-expected earnings reports from a number of companies helped support the market. Best Buy exceeded forecasts although its revenue was lower last quarter and its stock rose 12.7%. Foot Locker rose 17% after also reporting better-than-expected profit despite sales falling short of analysts' forecasts.
Stocks also benefited from falling Treasury yields in the bond market. That helped most stocks on Wall Street rise, and the smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 index rose 1.1%.
The decline in yields provided some relief after they rose earlier in the week on concerns about tepid demand for Treasury bonds following several U.S. government auctions. Higher yields put downward pressure on all kinds of investments.
Yields fell Thursday after some reports showed the U.S. economy was not as strong as expected. The hope on Wall Street is that the economy can calm down, but not too much, so that the Federal Reserve can achieve a precise landing where it will bring high inflation under control without causing a severe recession.
A report showed more American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, even if the number of layoffs remains low compared to history. Another suggested overall growth of the American economy may not have been as strong as previously thought.
A slowdown in the economy could give the Federal Reserve more confidence that inflation is heading sustainably toward its 2% target. This in turn could convince him reduce the federal funds ratewho has held the highest level for more than two decades.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.55% from 4.62% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.92% from 4.98%.
The most important data point will likely come Friday, when the U.S. government offers the latest monthly update to an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. This report could dominate market sentiment until next Friday's jobs report, according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.
Persistently high inflation at the start of the year forced investors to repeatedly push back their rate cut expectations this year, which proved far too optimistic.
Until then, the end of the earnings season could be the main market drivers. Profits were significantly better than expected for the start of 2024.
Aside from Salesforce, other tech-related companies received a warmer market reception following their latest earnings reports.
C3.ai jumped 20.3% after the software company beat profit and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. HP gained 18.1% after beating profit forecasts.
Many retailers also issue reports, as they usually do to close each earnings season, and monitoring is tight due to concerns about cracks forming in the main driver of the U.S. economy, U.S. household spending. Still high inflation hurts, especially those with lower incomes.
Dollar General swung from gains to losses after beating profit forecasts and beating revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. The retailer, which serves many low-income customers, said it saw strong traffic growth in its stores during the quarter. The company also gave a full-year profit forecast in line with analysts' expectations, but its forecast for this quarter came in lower. Shares fell 7%.
Build-A-Bear Workshop fell 12.9%. The company, which lets customers make their own stuffed animals, reported a worse decline in revenue and earnings than analysts expected last quarter. The company said it faced an overall weaker spending environment that weighed on its business.
In foreign stock markets, indexes rose slightly in much of Europe after struggling in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3%, South Korea's Kospi 1.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.3%.
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
