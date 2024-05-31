Free Youth Fares Coming to Amtrak Cascades in Washington





On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the start of free youth fares on Amtrak Cascades services. Free youth fares will apply to both trains and buses operated under the Cascades brand, but only in Washington. We hope to inspire an entire generation to consider trains as a viable choice for traveling along the Interstate-5 corridor, said Jason Biggs, chief of WSDOT's rail division, in a statement. With panoramic views from comfortable seats and on-board food and drink choices, train travel is enjoyable for parents and children. This is a great option for families and individuals who may or may not be able to drive. Plus, it's much better for the environment than driving. Young people aged 18 and under will be able to ride Cascades for free under the new program – young people under 2 already travel for free. Young people will need to have reservations booked to benefit from the program and will only be able to receive free fares on reservations involving travel between Washington stations. On Amtrak.com, free youth fare reservations can be booked, as shown in this example for a June 12 trip between Seattle and Vancouver, WA for a passenger aged 16-18. For this age group, booking on Amtrak.com requires first choosing the origin and destination stations in Washington and then changing the passenger box to select the young adult option. This can also be done on the Amtrak mobile apps. (Amtrak) When traveling out of state, youth passengers can book separate travel segments to get the free youth fare for the inland portion of the state. For passengers under 16 years of age, the reservation of the accompanying adult must correspond to the reduction of the free fare for young people. The part of the trip beyond Washington will always have to be booked separately and will not be free for young people. Although travel beyond Washington carries a youth fare, Amtrak Cascades offers a 50% discount for youth ages 2-12. Additionally, one baby under 2 years old for every paying adult passenger can ride for free on an adult tour. Passengers board an Amtrak train at King Street Station. (Ryan Packer) There are some important conditions for free youth fares, including the following: Free youth fares are only available for coach class seats.

Free youth fares can only be reserved online (currently only on the Amtrak.com and Amtrak mobile apps), by phone (1.800.USA.RAIL), or through ticket agents at staffed stations; they cannot be obtained through station kiosks or on board trains.

Unaccompanied young people under the age of 16 will continue to have to pay regular fares to travel alone.

The program does not apply to other Amtrak services (Coast Starlight and Empire Builder) operating in Washington. If young travelers have already booked future travel, it may be worth considering canceling a paid ticket and rebooking free fare travel. Riders are advised to review the conditions of their ticket. The Amtrak Cascades route runs from Eugene, Oregon to Vancouver, British Columbia. The portion from Vancouver, WA to Bellingham would offer free youth fares. (WSDOT) Funding for the youth free fare program comes from the state. A total of $12 million is expected to be spent on the Cascades program over the next six years, said Janet Matkin, a WSDOT spokeswoman. The town planner. The state Department of Transportation estimates the first two years of the program will cost about $2.25 million, then about $2 million for each subsequent biennial budget period. Most of the funding will be used to offset lost revenue from ticket sales, Matkin said. The program is fully funded by the Climate Commitment Act [CCA] made available through the Move Ahead Washington revenue program. Since the end of 2022, WSDOT also offers Free youth fares on Washington State ferry routes thanks to the Move Ahead Washington transportation program. However, the CCA is under threat of being repealed by a Initiative supported by Republicans. If the initiative is approved by voters in this year's general election, it could jeopardize free fare programs for youth across the state because they rely on government revenue. cap and invest program integrated into the CCA law. Recent Poll on CCA Repeal shows the measure faces an uphill battle to passbut the election season is expected to intensify in the coming months and could shift voters' opinions one way or the other.







Stephen is a professional urban planner in Puget Sound, passionate about sustainable, livable, and diverse cities. He is particularly interested in how policies, regulations and programs can promote positive outcomes for communities. Having worked in major cities like Bellingham and Cork, Stephen currently lives in Seattle. He mainly covers land use planning and transportation issues and has worked at The Urbanist since 2014.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theurbanist.org/2024/05/30/free-youth-fares-amtrak-cascades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos