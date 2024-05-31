Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks shrug off Wall Street's latest rout as Chinese factory activity weakens.
Asian stocks were higher on Friday as investors shrugged off another decline on Wall Street, while an official survey showed weakening Chinese factory activity.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2 percent to 38,119.96 as news emerged of major investment plans from government-backed pension funds and other large institutional investors.
Financial newspaper Nikkei said Japan was preparing to inject nearly 100 trillion yen ($638 billion) of additional public money into markets, similar to the government's Pension Investment Fund.
Chinese stocks rose despite the survey showing additional pressure on an economy already weighed down by a prolonged crisis in the real estate sector. But negative indicators often fuel speculation that they will prompt Beijing to respond with pro-growth policies.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2% to 18,446.05 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,099.72.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,668.90 and Seoul's Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,646.44.
Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.9% as shares of the market's biggest heavyweight, computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., fell 2%, tracking declines in other big technology companies.
That follows a 3.8% drop for Nvidia on Thursday after massive gains driven by Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.
Nvidia's loss helped push the Nasdaq Composite Index down 1.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, even though the majority of stocks in the index and on Wall Street were down. rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%.
Friday will bring a monthly update on an inflation gauge the Federal Reserve prefers to use. The end of earnings reporting is another market driver. Profits were significantly better than expected for the start of 2024.
Better-than-expected earnings reports from a number of companies helped support the market on Thursday. Best Buy beat forecasts even though its revenue was lower last quarter and its stock rose 13.4%. Foot Locker rose 15% after also reporting better-than-expected profit despite sales falling short of analysts' forecasts.
Stocks were also broadly boosted by falling Treasury yields in the bond market, providing relief after they rose earlier in the week on concerns about tepid demand for Treasury bonds after several U.S. government auctions. Higher yields put downward pressure on all kinds of investments.
Yields fell Thursday after some reports showed the U.S. economy was not as strong as expected.
A report shows that more American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, although the number of layoffs remains low compared to history. Another suggested that overall growth in the U.S. economy may not be as strong as previously thought.
A slowdown in the economy could give the Federal Reserve more confidence that inflation is heading sustainably toward its 2% target. That in turn could convince him to cut the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level in more than two decades.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.54% from 4.62% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.92% from 4.98%.
Among other gainers, C3.ai jumped 19.4% after the software company beat profit and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. HP gained 17% after beating profit forecasts.
Many retailers also issue reports, as they usually do to close each earnings season, and monitoring is tight due to concerns about the ability of U.S. households to continue spending. Continued high inflation is detrimental to them, particularly those with the lowest incomes.
In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 28 cents to $77.63 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cents to $81.67 a barrel.
The US dollar fell to 156.78 Japanese yen from 156.82 yen. The euro rose from $1.0834 to $1.0822.
