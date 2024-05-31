Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National Affairs

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (22,071.71, up or down 173.73):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.18 percent, to $54.57 on 9.8 million shares.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up $4.53, or 7.01 percent, to $69.19 on 7.6 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 percent, to $48.92 on 7.3 million shares.
Enerplus Corp. Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.05 percent, to $27.40 on 7.1 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finance. Down seven cents, or 0.20 percent, to $35.08 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). Finance. Up $1.55, or 2.95 percent, to $54.13. Brookfield is in talks to acquire a majority stake in French renewable energy developer Neoen, and plans to buy the remaining stake in the company, if it can strike a deal. The plan led by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund values Neoen, which has renewable energy projects in operation and under construction around the world, at around $9 billion. The Brookfield Global Transition Fund is managed by Brookfield Asset Management.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $7.31, or 5.19 percent, to $148.27. The Royal Bank of Canada increased its dividend after announcing that its second-quarter profits rose from last year, thanks to record profits from its capital markets business. The bank announced Thursday that it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase of four cents. It also announced plans to repurchase up to 30 million of its shares. The moves come as RBC announced it earned $3.95 billion, or $2.74 per diluted share, for the quarter ended April 30, up from $3.68 billion, or $2.60 per diluted share. , one year earlier. During the quarter, RBC completed the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Finance. Up $4.53, or 7.01 percent, to $69.19. CIBC's second-quarter results showed profits up from last year as the bank's share of bad loans benefited from efforts to reduce its exposure to the US office segment. The bank announced Thursday that it made a profit of $1.75 billion, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the same quarter of last year. Revenue climbed, with revenue totaling $6.16 billion in the quarter, up from $5.70 billion a year ago. Profits were also helped by provisions for credit losses which, while up from last year, fell from last quarter, avoiding the steady rise seen at most other banks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.