Stock market today: Asian stocks shrug off Wall Street's latest rout as Chinese factory activity weakens. | national news

Asian stocks were higher on Friday as investors shrugged off another decline on Wall Street, while an official survey showed weakening Chinese factory activity.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 38,119.96 and Seoul's Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,646.44.

Chinese stocks rose despite the poll showing additional pressure on an economy already burdened by a prolonged crisis in the real estate sector. But negative indicators often fuel speculation that they will cause Beijing to respond with pro-growth policies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2% to 18,446.05 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,099.72.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,668.90.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 5,235.48, even though the majority of stocks on the index and on Wall Street were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 38,111.48 and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.1% to 16,737.08.

Friday will bring a monthly update on an inflation gauge the Federal Reserve prefers to use. The end of earnings reporting is another market driver. Profits were significantly better than expected for the start of 2024.

Salesforce, which helps businesses manage their customers, lost nearly a fifth of its value after reporting revenue for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected. Its shares fell 19.7%.

Kohls fell even further, 22.9%, after reporting a surprise loss for the latest quarter when analysts had expected a profit.

And Nvidia finally ran out of steam, falling 3.8% after exceeding analysts' expectations in its latest earnings report, which fueled Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.

Better-than-expected earnings reports from a number of companies helped support the market. Best Buy exceeded forecasts although its revenue was lower last quarter and its stock rose 13.4%. Foot Locker rose 15% after also reporting better-than-expected profit despite sales falling short of analysts' forecasts.

Stocks were also largely boosted by falling Treasury yields in the bond market, providing relief after they rose earlier in the week on concerns about tepid demand for Treasury bonds after several U.S. government auctions. Higher yields put downward pressure on all kinds of investments.

Yields fell Thursday after some reports showed the U.S. economy was not as strong as expected.

A report showed more American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, even if the number of layoffs remains low compared to history. Another suggested overall growth of the American economy may not have been as strong as previously thought.

A slowdown in the economy could give the Federal Reserve more confidence that inflation is heading sustainably toward its 2% target. This in turn could convince him reduce the federal funds ratewho has held the highest level for more than two decades.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.54% from 4.62% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.92% from 4.98%.

Among other gainers, C3.ai jumped 19.4% after the software company beat profit and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. HP gained 17% after beating profit forecasts.

Many retailers also issue reports, as they usually do to close each earnings season, and monitoring is tight due to concerns about the ability of U.S. households to continue spending. Continued high inflation hurts them, especially those with lower incomes.

Dollar General swung from gains to a loss of 8.1% after beating profit forecasts and beating revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. The retailer, which serves many low-income customers, said it saw strong traffic growth in its stores during the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop fell 13.9%. The company reported revenue and earnings declines for the latest quarter that were larger than analysts expected and said it faced an overall weaker spending environment.

In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 35 cents to $77.56 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 24 cents to $81.64 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 156.77 Japanese yen from 156.82 yen. The euro rose from $1.0834 to $1.0817.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.