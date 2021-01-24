Dubai postpones first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine





The Dubai Health Authority took to Twitter on Saturday evening to confirm that it was working on the rescheduling of the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. He said this was a result of the manufacturer’s announcement of expanding its vaccine production capacity, which temporarily affected deliveries to several countries around the world. DHA will communicate the new appointment for the first dose of the vaccine to those successfully registered via SMS. DHA is working on the reprogramming of the 1st dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Please note that the manufacturer has announced the expansion of vaccine production capacity, which has temporarily affected several countries around the world. pic.twitter.com/o3Bknk39uU (@DHA_Dubai) 23 January 2021 However, all appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will remain unchanged and go as planned. He urged clients who have completed their first dose and are now due to take their second vaccine to stick to their appointment times and arrive at the vaccination center on time. Read: Dubai to end Covid-19 vaccination campaign by December 2021, saying taking vaccine is not mandatory Several countries around the world recently reported supply shortages of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. vaccine, due to the delay of the producing company in supplying the vaccine to the kingdom. Also read: Saudi Arabia acknowledges delays in receipt of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Here in the UAE, as of January 23, the total number of doses administered stood at 2,426,793 with a vaccine distribution rate of 24.54 doses per 100 people. In addition to Pfizer, the UAE has also approved the Sinopharm vaccine and more recently the Russias Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in the country. Read more: UAE approves Russian Sputnik vaccine for emergency use







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos