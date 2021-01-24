Actions deemed sensitive to inflation, results





Stocks are seen flattening to mixed, with rolling adjustments that mostly keep gains in check amid fears of a spike in inflation, but strong corporate earnings may give the index a head start, said dealers. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares fell 0.12% or 62.96 points to close at 45,868 points last week, mainly due to a profit-selling frenzy in the area. overbought. As of January 21, 2021, the value of outstanding futures contracts was Rs 23.5 billion compared to Rs 23.7 billion last week (January 15, 2021). Muhammad Saeed Khalid, Head of Research at Shajar Capital, said: We believe the index will stay on the downward path mainly due to the start of the reversal week when inflation numbers are expected to be released. Going forward, the fertilizer industry is expected to perform mainly on higher takeoff figures as well as hopes for the industry to recover profitability for the year CY20, he said. We also believe that higher cement sales for 7MFY21 will likely improve investor sentiment in the sector, Khalid added. Muhammad Jawad Vohra, BMA Trading Desk, said: We expect the market to remain bullish given improving macroeconomic indicators, the next season of results and the rollout of vaccines ahead of schedule. However, the index could undergo corrections next week as the rolling week approaches, he added. We continue to prefer banks, E&P, fertilizers, automobiles and cement, Vohra added. Tahir Abbas, director of research at Arif Habib Ltd, said the main highlights for the next week were the GDP (floating rate) and Treasury bill auctions in which the government planned to raise 460 billion rupees. We expect the market to trade in the green due to the status quo in central bank policy rates in the short term, encouraging projections such as the current account deficit which is expected to remain below 1% of GDP in FY21. , a slowing of the Covid-19 infection rate and a stable PKR. / USD, Abbas said. The power sector remained in the limelight during the week as progress was made in negotiations between the government and independent power producers (IPPs) to resolve circular debt issues. Six more PPIs (19 in total) moved forward on the draft agreement for binding contracts with the government, paving the way for tariffs and circular debt reduction in the years to come. During the week, average volumes reached $ 510 million in shares (down 25% week-on-week), while the average traded value stood at $ 118 million ( down 9% week-on-week). Foreign investors sold shares worth $ 5.51 million compared to a net sale of $ 2.10 million last week. Significant purchases were made in the areas of technology and communications ($ 3.24 million) and power generation and distribution ($ 2.43 million). Locally, significant sales were reported by mutual funds ($ 19.9 million) followed by trading on own account of brokers ($ 7.46 million). The downward contribution was led by oil and gas exploration companies (143 points), fertilizers (43 points), oil and gas marketing (33 points), auto assembler (25 points) and pharmaceutical products (16 points). The main losers in terms of scripts were PPL (65 points), OGDC (59 points), POL (59 points), ENGRO (31 points) and MCB (22 points). While the main winners in terms of certificates were TRG (110 points), MARI (41 points), BAHL (34 points), KTML (29 points) and ICI (26 points).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos