1-KLM UPDATE to maintain long-haul flights as COVID test requests softened





(Redesigned to reflect that KLM will continue to operate long-haul flights following an easing of government demands) January 23 (Reuters) – Dutch airline KLM will continue to operate long-haul flights, including for the distribution of vaccines, after agreeing with the government on more flexible requests for returning aircrew to perform rapid COVID-19 tests. The Dutch branch of Air France-KLM said earlier in the week that it would cancel all of its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands following new COVID-19 rules, requiring passengers and the crew present evidence of a negative rapid coronavirus test. taken just before departure. KLM said at the time that this would make it impossible to continue flying to countries at high risk of coronavirus infections, as this would risk having to leave the crew behind. He warned it would also hurt vaccine distribution, as cargo flights would also be canceled. But KLM said on Saturday evening that it had reached a compromise in which the flight crew on high-risk coronavirus flights would do a rapid antigen test before leaving the Netherlands and after they return. The crew should also follow strict quarantine rules while abroad, the health ministry said. Last week, the Netherlands decided to ban all passenger flights from Britain, South Africa and South America for up to a month, in a bid to limit the spread of further mutations coronavirus. Passengers traveling to Amsterdam from other high-risk countries are still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken just before departure, in addition to a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of the trip. Report by Bart Meijer in Amsterdam and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Edited by Richard Chang

