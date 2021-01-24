What is the R rate and how does it compare between regions in UK?

How does the rate vary by region?

New figures from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies released on January 22 showed that the South West, Midlands and North West of England have the highest R-number: 0.9 to 1.2.

Regional figures further revealed that the R-number in the North East and Yorkshire is now between 0.8 and 1.1. In the South East the value is between 0.7 and one, while in London the R number is between 0.7 and 0.9.

However, experts are divided on the relevance of the regional data, as it is unclear to what extent the different R-values ​​are driven by outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals, which pose less of a threat to the average person than infections in the community. .

The R is lowest in the east of England, between 0.6 and 0.9. Throughout England the R is 0.8 to 1.0.

The Department of Health and Welfare said the R was estimated to be less than 1 in areas with tighter restrictions for the longest time, such as Level 4 at Christmas, which included London, east of the ‘England and the South East.

However, scientists have warned that despite the cuts, the levels of cases “remain dangerously high and we must remain vigilant to keep this virus under control, to protect the NHS and to save lives.”

Sage scientists said: “It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home, whether they have received the vaccine or not.

“We all have to play our part, and if everyone continues to follow the rules, we can expect the R number to drop across the country.”

In England, the percentage of people who tested positive remained high but declined slightly in the week ending January 16, 2021.

The ONS estimates that 1,023,700 people in the community population in England had COVID-19, which equates to around 1 in 55 people, compared to 1 in 50 people from December 27 to January 2.

This is an overview of the average number of infections recorded by ONS, taken at weekly intervals.

Would reopening schools affect the rate?

The other problem is that the Rrate can vary not only regionally, but also among subsections of the population.

No one catches it by passing someone on the street, a government expert has said. This is not how you get it. It is now an epidemic of nursing homes and hospitals.

As Gavin Williamson suggested schools could open before Easter, questions have been raised as to whether the move could push the exchange rate up again, but there is little evidence to show that will happen.

Research published last April by University College London (UCL) suggested that schools play only a small role in transmission, accounting for perhaps two to four percent of deaths and 10 percent of the R rate.

These estimates were based on the entire school population without additional measures, such as social distancing, so the impact will likely be even smaller with classes limited to 15 and communal tables replaced by traditional simple desks.

Speaking on the BBC Andrew Marr Show, pediatric specialist Dr Swaminathan said: Children do not seem to get seriously ill from this infection.

We know that children are capable of contracting the infection, but there is less data on how effectively they can pass it on to others. What we have seen in countries where schools have remained open is that there have been no big outbreaks in schools.

Where it has been, it has been linked to events where a lot of people congregate, not in regular classrooms and often associated with an adult, who has the infection and who has spread it. The risks to children are extremely low.

A Lancet study, published Dec. 8, supported the “notion that opening schools despite SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the community is largely safe for children, but high schools in particular. could nevertheless play a considerable role in transmission between households. “

Coronavirus infection rates among students and school staff were linked to those found in the wider community at the height of Wave 2, according to one of the largest studies conducted in schools.

School Infection Survey (SIS), a partnership between Public Health England (PHE), the Office for National Statistics and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) tested nearly 10,000 students and staff across England in November.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant to PHE and chief investigator of the studies, said: “Although more research needs to be done, these results seem to show that the rate of infection among students and staff attending the school closely reflects what is happening outside of school. doors. “