‘Don’t kill Britain’s last prosecution,’ says Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage condemned plans to permanently close the city’s last physical prosecutor’s office, urging traders to fight for its future.

The Brexiteer called on traders to ‘kick their feet’ to save the world-famous London Metal Exchange trading network and blamed its Hong Kong owners for its likely closure.

Farage, who was a stock trader in the 1980s and 1990s, told The Mail on Sunday that he was ‘very, very sad’ when he heard that the 144-year-old market was planning to make all trades. electronic.

Passion: traders at the London Metal Exchange before the pandemic

The ring, where traders normally huddle around red sofas and issue orders to set global metal prices, is the last physical floor in Europe. It has been closed since March due to the pandemic, and all pricing and trading is done electronically. Now it can never reopen.

Making a passionate plea, Farage said saving the ring would preserve the crown of London as a global center for the metals trade.

“It’s going to change from something dramatically human,” he said, “to a series of on-screen drum hens exchanged.

“I know the world is changing and the world is changing. But I am very sad about it.

“There’s something culturally unique going on, and it’s something that has taken over the world. It was number one. All over the world, people have tried metal trading at different times to challenge the LME. and you know what? None of them ever did.

Farage argued that the ‘physical meeting’ in the ring is a more accurate way of pricing and negotiating complex contracts on metals, adding: ‘This is something that I’m not convinced works on a computer.

He said his experience working at the exchange also influenced his belief in Brexit.

“This is one of the things that made me a Eurosceptic, because it was a truly global market,” said the founder of the Brexit Party and former MEP and leader of Ukip.

“I was like in the late 1980s and early 1990s” why do we stick so closely to a market, when in reality at LME what we are proving is that we can do things internationally? “

“So the two have always been very, very closely related.

Farage’s views put him at odds with Matthew Chamberlain, the CEO of the LME.

Chamberlain told The Mail on Sunday that he believes the future of the exchange is electronic as in-ring trading volumes continue to decline.

“Even just before the pandemic closed, only around 10% of all of our business was done in the ring,” he said.

He argued that electronic pricing during the pandemic has been successful and has given access to more traders and brokers.

He added: “We have been clear with what we think as a management team: electronics is the way of the future, and we think we should now be moving in that direction.”

The Hong Kong-based stock exchange clawed back the metal exchange in 2012 for $ 1.4 billion, which Farage said put the trading circle on track for an eventual shutdown. He said of the bosses of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: ‘From the start I suspected that once they got the LME they would try to get their money back by raising fees first, which they did.

“They would be more than happy if one of the markets in Shanghai or elsewhere becomes the place that sets the daily price for metals transactions.

Vocal: Nigel Farage urges shopkeepers to ‘trample’

“So I’m less surprised by this, but still extremely disappointed.

The exchange is asking for comments on the plans before making a final decision in April.

Farage calls on business members to rally against the move, saying, “ Do you really think IT systems can do this?

If you have any concerns, try to keep the ground open. You have to put pressure on the exchange. I think members should mark their feet a bit.

Supporters of the ring closure said it could be a chance for the exchange to cleanse the image of its Laddish culture.

The LME came under fire when one of its commodities trading companies, Gerald Group, hosted an event at the Playboy Club in posh Mayfair in 2018. The following year, the exchange issued a code of conduct and prohibits the consumption of alcohol during the day.

Farage admits there was an alcoholic culture in the 1980s. He was reportedly told to quit the Crédit Lyonnais Rouse trading company after bringing a drunken friend to the floor after a long lunch.

He said: ‘It was quite noble, but the city was then and things have changed a bit. He was of course very male dominated. But he added: ‘In fact, it was the epitome of Thatcher’s Britain where no matter what your accent or where you went to school you could thrive. I’ve worked with old Etonians, I’ve worked with titular people, and I’ve worked with the guys who came from Southend-on-Sea.

“The camaraderie between everyone who worked in the ring was extraordinary.

And after 5 p.m., when the pubs opened, even though you’ve been battling each other all day, it was almost like you were all part of a big big club. There were great friendships, industrial-scale socialization.

Although Farage admitted: ‘It’s clear that the days that everyone was coming back moved, that probably must have changed. ”