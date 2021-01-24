Rain and snow are coming to San Diego with more to come – NBC 7 San Diego





San Diegans got a taste of winter weather today. We were actually excited when we saw the rain, ”said Forest Padilla, a San Diego resident. The cold showers lasted most of the day. It’s nice to have rain every now and then, said Travis Robertson-Howell, a San Diego resident. But it can be even nicer to have it a little more often. The latest drought map from the National Integrated Drought Information System showed that much of the San Diego area is experiencing unusually dry conditions. Fortunately, there does not appear to be any drought in the area. The rest of the state is not that lucky. According to the map, drought somehow exists in about 95 percent of the state. The state was sheltered from drought around this time last year. At this point of winter, it’s still pretty early, said Mike Lee, director of public affairs for the San Diego County Water Authority. Lee says it’s too early to raise concerns. Only a few storms can drastically improve and alter the water supply conditions in the mountain snowpack, Lee said. It can happen in February, sometimes in March and even in April. And while we don’t get all the rain we need, he says the county has a back-up plan. Every five years we go through a rigorous planning process within the county water administration and with all of our member agencies in the region to make sure that even if we were to have three, four consecutive dry years, we would have still enough reliable security. water to meet the needs of our region, Lee said. So for now, Lee says the San Diegans can take advantage of the rainy weather as he expects more to come.







