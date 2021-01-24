Jane Young: A Guide to Understanding Cryptocurrency | Business





The recent rise in the value of Bitcoin is sparking new interest and curiosity in cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can be used to purchase goods and services or be held as an investment. It is a private and decentralized currency that is neither issued, nor managed, nor regulated by a government or a banking institution. It does not exist physically. This is an entry on a digital ledger secured by strong cryptography, a system that encodes and decodes data. Cryptocurrencies work using a technology called blockchain. Blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that prevents central control and protects against cyber attacks. Information is saved as a hash, a long string of letters and numbers generated by a complex mathematical function. Each hash is linked to the hash before it; this makes unauthorized changes immediately apparent. A predetermined number of hashes creates a block and the blocks are linked to other blocks creating a blockchain. The blockchain is updated every 10 minutes on servers around the world. People explored the idea of ​​a virtual currency for years, but it didn’t really gain traction until 2008, when Bitcoin was launched. One of Bitcoin’s goals was to create a system that did not depend on third-party intermediaries to process electronic payments, and to create a currency in which the supply could not be controlled by a central bank. So far, this has not been a major concern in the United States. But this is a significant concern in countries like Zimbabwe and Venezuela where they have experienced hyperinflation due to excessive printing of money. According to coinmarket cap.com, more than 6,700 cryptocurrencies are publicly traded. The value of cryptocurrencies is close to $ 650 billion, and the value of Bitcoin is around $ 422 billion. The most traded cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. The value of cryptocurrency is based on supply and demand. Cryptocurrency does not generate cash flow and has no intrinsic fundamental value. Value is not based on physical assets and is not backed by the financial strength of a government. Value is based on how much confidence buyers place in the currency and what they are willing to pay. When cryptocurrencies are launched, a limited number of units can be created under strict guidelines. As the currency gains popularity, the value increases. For example, only 21 million Bitcoins will exist and there are currently 18.6 million in circulation. As the supply of new coins decreases steadily, the value of Bitcoin increases. When cryptocurrencies were first introduced, they were commonly used for criminal activity, but they have recently become more widely accepted. They are used for a variety of transactions, including investing in startups, negotiating import and export agreements, and more recently, to make purchases on PayPal. However, most people use cryptocurrency as an investment or as a place to store their money. Jane Young is a Certified Paid-Only Financial Planner. She can be reached at [email protected],

