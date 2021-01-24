What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday January 24

Recent DEVELOPMENTS:

What’s the latest?

There is renewed hope that a rapid test for COVID-19 conducted in Ottawa could help expand testing across the country.

Health Canada approved the Spartan Bioscience test, which can deliver results in less than an hour for the second time yesterday. He had previously given her the green light in April, but that was before any issues with the swabs were discovered.

The Ontario government extended its workplace inspection blitz to several other cities over the weekend, including Ottawa.

The province says it wants to ensure workers and customers of critical businesses are properly protected against COVID-19 during the current shutdown.

Speaking of closures, the Ottawa city councilor who represents Mooney’s Bay said he was disappointed with the decision to close the park’s famous sled hill, especially since he believed in it. a plan in place to deal with the crowd.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three deaths, while 22 new cases and two deaths were confirmed in western Quebec.

How many cases are there?

As of Saturday, 12,853 residents of Ottawa had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 988 known active cases, 11,446 resolved cases and 419 deaths from COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported nearly 23,000 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 20,400 resolved cases.

One hundred and twelve people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and 149 people have died in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa presents profile of those who died from COVID-19. If you would like to share your loved one’s story, please get in touch .

What can I do?

Ontarians should only leave their homes when it is critical to avoid more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death. Some places, such as Kingston, Ont., Have started to receive patients from other areas struggling with hospital capacity.

People who leave their homes for non-essential reasons can now be fined, although police will not arrest them just for being outside.

Travel to Ontario is not recommended and residents leaving the province must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Private indoor gatherings are not allowed, while outdoor gatherings are limited to five. It is strongly recommended that people stay in their own homes and socialization is not considered essential.

People who live alone are still allowed to interact with another household.

Schools may reopen to general in-person learning Monday in areas of eastern Ontario with lower levels of COVID-19, but not in Ottawa or communities under the Eastern Health Unit from Ontario. There is no return date for them.

Day care centers remain open.

Most outdoor recreation sites remain open, although in Ottawa, the city has closed one of the most popular sledging hills. In-person purchases are limited to essential businesses. Others may offer pickup and delivery.

Lockout rules are in place at least in February. 11. Health officials say there are signs they have slowed the spread of COVID-19 and that there have been discussions about what it would take to eliminate them.

A lighted sign warns visitors to Mooney’s Bay on January 23, 2021 that tobogganing is currently prohibited on the park’s toboggan run. The City of Ottawa made this decision the day before due to the large crowd gathered there. (Kimberley Molina / CBC)

In western Quebec, residents are also asked to stay at home unless it is essential and not to see anyone they do not live with to lighten the “very critical” load on hospitals and avoid more surgeries. late.

An exception for people living alone allows them to visit another house exclusively.

The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Quebec is now in effect, with fines of up to $ 6,000 for breaking the rules.

The province shut down non-essential businesses, but returned students to classrooms. As in Ontario, travel from one region of Quebec to another is not recommended.

These rules are in effect until February 8.

Distance and isolate

The new coronavirus is mainly spread by droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, sneezes or breathes to someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means that it’s important to take precautions like staying home while being symptomatic, keeping your hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, and staying away from anyone you don’t live with, even with a mask on. .

Masks, preferably three-layer, are mandatory in indoor public places in ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should also wear masks outside their homes when possible.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate, as well as those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The lengths in Ontario and Quebec .

The Gatineau Olympiques players load their hockey equipment into their bus on January 22, 2021, as they prepare to resume the QMJHL season. The league has suspended operations for nearly two months due to COVID-19. (Benoit Roussel / Radio-Canada)

Health Canada recommends that seniors and those with underlying medical conditions and / or a weakened immune system stay home as much as possible and ask friends and family to shop for groceries.

Anyone returning to Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days. Air travelers must show recent proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19[female[feminine can range from a cold-like illness severe lung infection, with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help .

Looking to get out for some exercise? Taking a walk near your home OR building a snowman are great ways to enjoy the fresh air. BONUS is great for your physical AND mental health. Show us your snow creations! https://t.co/I5EsO0G5ep pic.twitter.com/6G7H6KtY8S –@OttawaHealth

COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to health workers and long-term care residents across much of the region, with Renfrew County planning its first doses in early February.

Local health units reported administering more than 29,800 doses, including about 22,000 in Ottawa and more than 7,300 in western Quebec.

Ontario wants every resident and long-term care worker to get at least one vaccine by February 15, which has already happened in Ottawa and across Quebec.

That, and Pfizer is temporarily slowing vaccine production to expand its plant, means some areas cannot guarantee people will receive a second dose three weeks after the first. It may take four to six weeks.

Ontario’s campaign is expected to expand further to priority groups such as the elderly and essential workers in March or April, with vaccines becoming widely available to the public in August.

Ottawa believes it will be able to vaccinate nearly 700,000 residents by August.

Quebec is also offering a single dose to as many people as possible, starting with people in nursing homes and healthcare workers, then remote communities, then the elderly and essential workers and finally the general public.

He said before Pfizer’s announcement that people would receive their second dose within 90 days.

Where to get tested

In Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment .

Ontario recommends getting tested only if you have symptoms, your health unit or the province has told you, orif you meet certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but part of the province’s targeted screening strategycan make an appointment in some pharmacies. Travelers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one.

Ottawa has 10 permanent test sites , with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high .

A trio of hockey pucks rest in the snow on a closed outdoor rink in Weybridge Park in Ottawa. Hockey is currently banned on public rinks in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester. Its Alexandria and Casselman sites will reopen on Monday.

People can organize a test in Picton by phone or in Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online reservation is preferred.

the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic.

The main Kingston test site is at Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee .

Renfrew County Trial Clinic Locations are displayed every week . Residents can also call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for health questions.

In western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau at 135 boul. Saint-Raymond or 617 ave Buckingham. They can check waiting time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There is recurrent clinics by appointment in communities like Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and Petite-Nation.

Call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions, including whether walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

Akwesasne has had more than 130 residents tested positive on the Canadian side of the border and five deaths. Over 240 people have tested positive in the community.

Itscurfew from 11pm to 5am is back and it a COVID-19 test site by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who is more than 160 kilometers away or who has visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is invited to self-isolate for 14 days.

Kitigan Zibiregistered her first case in mid-December and had 18 in total.Mohawks of the Bay of Quintehad its only confirmed case in November.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit of Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for services, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information