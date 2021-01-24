Business
AI image recognition company Pomvom plans $ 45 million IPO
Israeli image recognition firm IA Pomvom is targeting an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange worth NIS 150 million (roughly $ 45 million), a person familiar with the move told Calcalist under on condition of anonymity. Pomvom plans to offer 30% of its shares in the hopes of raising around NIS 45-50 ($ 13-15 million). The company completed a private financing round last year at a value of $ 30 million.
Pomvom was founded in 2015 by Yehuda Minkovicz (CEO) and Shmuel Assa and the two jointly own 25% of the shares that are expected to be listed. To date, the company has raised $ 12 million from private investors who hold the remainder of the shares.
Pomvom’s AI image recognition technology enables site operators in the entertainment and attractions industry to provide customers with the ability to capture images that would have been previously impossible, and to view and order content from a personalized digital album via the attractions app. Users upload a selfie and receive the captured content from them in real time. By purchasing content on the app, operators can bypass the need for visitors to stand in lines to collect personalized content.
Pomvom acquired Picsolve, a UK digital content capture partner for tourist attractions, last summer for just £ 1million after Covid-19 dealt the UK company a fatal blow. Picsolve had achieved an annual turnover of around $ 100 million from its photography sites in amusement parks and many attractions in Europe and North America, but their closure due to the pandemic has stopped his income.
The attraction photo industry was estimated to be worth $ 1 billion a year in 2019 and is largely dependent on millennials, who are the main users of smartphones for photographic purposes, which suits Pomvom’s model for view and order content from a personalized digital album.
Other major photography markets are the sports industry, estimated at $ 2 billion per year, the water park market, estimated at $ 500 million, and the cruise market estimated at $ 300 million.
