Economic headwinds hit three-week rally





After an impressive three-week winning streak, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a relatively volatile week. The core index succumbed to selling pressure and posted a meager loss of 63 points or 0.1% in the outgoing week to settle at 45,868.04. Volatility marred trading as the flow of pessimistic information triggered panic sells and market participants unloaded stocks. A few attempts were made to recoup the losses, but they were unsuccessful as three out of five sessions ended in the red during the week. The week started off on a negative note, with local stock market participants reacting negatively to news of the relaunch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program and the drop in international oil prices. The index slipped as concerns about economic uncertainties rocked investor sentiment. Tuesday saw a turn of events and the index rose despite the unimpressive foreign direct investment (FDI) data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday evening. Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell nearly 61% to $ 193.6 million in December 2020, from $ 493 million in December 2019. Investment fell about 30% to $ 952.6 million. dollars in the first half of FY21, compared to $ 1.36 billion in the same period a year earlier. The general momentum on the stock market during the session remained positive as the auto sector outperformed and posted good gains. Sadly, the bears made a comeback on Wednesday, as the KSE-100 index juggled the red zone and the green zone. Market participants have chosen to stay on the sidelines amid the mutual fund buyout and concerns over the monetary policy announcement. However, the trend changed as the local market took inspiration from a surge in regional and global stock markets, which applauded Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th US president. In addition, the market's hopes for a status quo in monetary policy and general optimism in the stock market brought the index close to 46,000 points on Thursday. Participants were not discouraged when they made new investments, despite the current account turning negative again in December 2020, as the central bank reported on Wednesday evening. However, the stock market again succumbed to selling pressure on Friday as the announcement of a Rs 1.95 per unit increase in electricity prices on Thursday wreaked havoc on the market. News from the central bank leaving the policy rate unchanged at 7% for the next two months, coupled with the positive performance of global and regional stock markets, eroded some of the mid-day losses, but the index still closed the week in the red. . Investor participation remained subdued as average daily trading volume fell 25% week-over-week to 510 million shares, while traded value reached $ 118 million, down 9% on a weekly basis. In terms of sectors, negative contributions come from oil and gas exploration companies (143 points), fertilizer marketing companies (43 points), oil and gas marketing companies (33 points), automotive assembler (25 points) and pharmaceutical industry (16 points). In terms of scenario, the main losers were Pakistan Petroleum (65 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (59 points), Pakistan Oilfields (59 points), Engro Corporation (31 points) and MCB (22 points). On the other hand, the main winners were TRG Pakistan (110 points), Mari Petroleum (41 points), BAHL (34 points), Kohinoor Textile Mills (29 points) and ICI Pakistan (26 points). Foreigners have accumulated shares worth $ 5.51 million, up from a net sale of $ 2.1 million last week. The purchase was observed in the areas of technology and communications ($ 3.24 million) and power generation and distribution ($ 2.43 million). Domestically, strong sales were reported by mutual funds ($ 19.9 million and brokerage proprietary trading ($ 7.46 million). Among the other big news of the week was; Textile exports in December 2020 hit a record high, the cabinet committee on energy approved the shutdown of gas supply to captive power plants from February 1, 2021, and foreign exchange reserves with the SBP have decreased from $ 386 million to $ 13 billion. Posted in The Express Tribune, January 24e, 2021.







